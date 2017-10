Entrepreneurs Want More High Paying Clients

Leading business coach helps small business owners and entrepreneurs increase their rates.

-- Growth minded entrepreneurs and business owners discover how to raise their rates without losing clients. Southern Oregon business coach, Loren Fogelman, founder of Business Success Solution.com and author of The Success Solution, an Amazon best seller, claims that the popular pricing system for service based business owners is old school. The complimentary Get Paid What You're Worth Virtual Training is scheduled to take place on October 18, 2017.There's a reason some business owners build a prosperous business that deeply serves their clients. Business owners typically set their rates according to the industry average. Following the way things have always been done is a faulty strategy.Highly successful business owners and entrepreneurs possess a different mindset. They understand the value of their service and unwilling to settle for less. The ability to articulate the value of their service separates them from other business owners who offer a similar service."Growth minded entrepreneurs recognize that success happens from the inside out. There will be times when their current thoughts and beliefs are challenged,"Fogelman wcj says. "Many business owners claim they want to succeed. Their actions, however, tell a different story. So instead of growth they remain in their comfort zone, never achieving their full potential. Basically, they are the bottleneck to their business being successful. Fortunately, that's a coachable issue that can be fixed."During the complimentary Get Paid What You're Worth Virtual Training, Fogelman will teach entrepreneurs and business owners how to get paid while earning respect.Business owners will discover:• 5 Pricing pitfalls that will cripple the bottom line;• How to double rates by charging for value instead of time;• 3 Simple steps to attract premium clients;• And so much more …This virtual training is for growth minded entrepreneurs and professionals who want to grow a profitable business, deeply serve their clients and enjoy the rewards of being a business owner. A strong mindset paired with success strategies is a winning combination. Get ready to discover what ideal clients truly value.Success begins with a decision. Register now at https://businesssuccesssolution.com/ get-paid Space is limited. These events always fill up.Southern Oregon business coach, Loren Fogelman, founder of Business Success Solution.com and author of The Success Solution, an Amazon best seller, will host this training emphasizing specific strategies and steps for business owners to serve more clients, increase their bottom line and grow their dream business. For additional information call 541-708-3933 or info@businesssuccesssolution.com