Spouses Discover How to Successfully Build a Thriving Business Together
Local Business Consultants reveal the hidden element for spouses who live and work together.
The event is on Wednesday, March 22 from 3:30pm to 5:00pm at the Woolworth Building, 33 N. Central Ave in Medford 97501 Conference Room A on the 2nd floor. Working with Your Spouse: How to Live Together, Work Together and Remain Happily Married is an opportunity for local family owned businesses to meet, mingle and receive business building strategies.
"Married to your work has an entirely new meaning when your life partner is also a business partner," claims Loren Fogelman. "An additional layer of complexity develops in a relationship when couples live and work together. Sharing a common vision helps them succeed in business together although they may differ in their ideas about how to succeed."
Wednesday, March 29, is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day to honor the millions of family-owned businesses that help drive the U.S. economy. According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), family-owned businesses make up 80- 90% of all business enterprises in North America, and are responsible for 62% of U.S. employment.
"Family owned businesses are the backbone of the American economy. Spouses who own a business together experience excitement and frustration at the same time," says Steven Fogelman. "There is fulfillment, as well as challenges. We're helping husband and wife teams succeed."
Here are some questions for couples who work together to consider so their business is one of the successes:
• Is there agreement regarding important decisions?
• Ever wonder if work / life balance exists?
• Do different work styles become an issue?
Loren and Steven Fogelman have worked closely together since 1982. As therapists, turned business coaches, they are uniquely qualified to help couples grow a thriving business together. They have created the Working with Your Spouse: How to Live Together, Work Together and Remain Happily Married event to help couples navigate the challenges of a work / life partnership.
Participants will walk away with:
• A simple way to get on the same page for a final decision.
• Being the boss at work and the partner at home.
• How different work styles affect marital harmony.
The time is now to commit. Evolve as a couple. Grow together and succeed together. A difference exists between what is known and what is done.
Reserve now; limited seats available!
$35 in advance / $40 at the door
To learn more or register go to http://businesssuccesssolution.com/
