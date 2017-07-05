News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Effective Marketing Strategy to Attract Ideal Clients
Southern Oregon Local Business Consultant helps small business owners and professionals attract high paying clients.
The highs and lows in a business cycle, commonly referred to as feast or famine, stresses out business owners. When the calendar is full, marketing is pushed aside. Then entrepreneurs return to marketing when the work flow slows down.
Mindset combined with a strategic marketing plan resolves the feast or famine cycle. Resolving this issue creates a healthier, more stable business. Entrepreneurs can then forecast predictable growth and expansion.
"Some clients will never value your work," Fogelman says. "But what if you knew exactly who your ideal client is and only worked with clients who appreciate what you have to offer? Follow the lead of successful entrepreneurs. Attracting ideal clients who recognize your value, are happy to pay your fees, and are excited to work with you is a game-changer."
During the Client Attraction Marketing Secrets event, Fogelman will work closely with business owners to develop the mindset, strategies and action steps to help remove the panic to getting new clients.
Business owners will learn:
• Why tactics and technology don't matter if you haven't figured this out.
• The irresistible solution your ideal client is seeking.
• Why demographics are over-rated.
• How to fix the chasing clients mistake.
• A fool proof way to attract your ideal client.
• And so much more …
This event is for entrepreneurs who are seeking to grow a profitable business, deeply serve their clients and enjoy the rewards of being a business owner. A strong mindset paired with success strategies is a winning combination. Business owners will gain insight on how to resolve the feast or famine cycle.
Success begins with a decision. Register now at http://businesssuccesssolution.com/
Local business coach, Loren Fogelman, founder of Business Success Solution and author of The Success Solution, an Amazon best seller, will host an event for entrepreneurs. The Client Attraction Marketing Secrets: Break Free from the Feast or Famine Cycle event emphasizes specific strategies and steps for business owners to serve more clients, increase their bottom line and grow their dream business. For additional information call 541-708-3933 or info@businesssuccesssolution.com
Contact
Loren Fogelman
5417083933
***@businesssuccesssolution.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse