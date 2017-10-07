News By Tag
Is Blockchain also Disrupting Personal Loans? Answers in this Kiev Conference
Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake speaks at the Blockchain and Bitcoin Conference Kiev in Ukraine organized by Smile-Expo
Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake will be one of the speakers. He says, "Investing in the cryptocurrency space is an opportunity to be part of something great, the digital future. A future where a digital footprint is embedded in all our activities, experiences, and services."
The whole day conference will highlight discussions in 3 intensive sections: finance, business, and legislation. The topics include the difference between a crypto broker and a crypto exchange/crypto exchange office, personal loans disrupted by blockchain, should serious projects consider ICO as a solid financing method, will the ICO be able to change radically and replace the venture investment market, recipe of successful crypto projects, and examples and consequences of hacking ICO.
Some of the speakers are:
Andrey Yudin, Co-Founder, CryptoBazar Fund
Daniel Yavorovych, Arilot Co-Founder, DevOPS, and Kuberstack solution architect
Dmitriy Chizhevsky, CTO, GEO Development OU
Dmytro Gadomsky, CEO, Axon Partners
Martin Mischke, CEO, Brickblock
Pavel Martynov, CEO, Steepshot
Rytis Bieliauskas, CTO, CoinGate
Sergey Simanovsky, CEO, Golos Fund
Sergey Vasylchuk, CEO, Attic Lab
