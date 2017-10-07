Is Blockchain also Disrupting Personal Loans? Answers in this Kiev Conference

Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake speaks at the Blockchain and Bitcoin Conference Kiev in Ukraine organized by Smile-Expo

-- Startup founders, entrepreneurs, developers, investors, representatives of payment systems, bankers and financiers, and lawyers will be gathering on October 12, 2017 from 11am until 430pm in Kiev for one of the largest cryptocurrency event to happen in Ukraine.Chairman of LDJ Capital David Drake will be one of the speakers. He says, "Investing in the cryptocurrency space is an opportunity to be part of something great, the digital future. A future where a digital footprint is embedded in all our activities, experiences, and services."The whole day conference will highlight discussions in 3 intensive sections: finance, business, and legislation. The topics include the difference between a crypto broker and a crypto exchange/crypto exchange office, personal loans disrupted by blockchain, should serious projects consider ICO as a solid financing method, will the ICO be able to change radically and replace the venture investment market, recipe of successful crypto projects, and examples and consequences of hacking ICO.Some of the speakers are:Andrey Yudin, Co-Founder, CryptoBazar FundDaniel Yavorovych, Arilot Co-Founder, DevOPS, and Kuberstack solution architectDmitriy Chizhevsky, CTO, GEO Development OUDmytro Gadomsky, CEO, Axon PartnersMartin Mischke, CEO, BrickblockPavel Martynov, CEO, SteepshotRytis Bieliauskas, CTO, CoinGateSergey Simanovsky, CEO, Golos FundSergey Vasylchuk, CEO, Attic LabThe conference's internet partner is Ria.com. Dash is the general sponsor while Bitsane is the exclusive sponsor. The platinum sponsor is Apla and the silver sponsor is Coin Traffic. The media partners include The Soho Loft Media Group, Open Market, Bitcoin Garden, IT Education Academy, Insider Pro, IT Business Week, Ukraine Digital News, BTC Manager, Brain Basket Foundation, CEX.IO, Free Bitcoins, Coin Pedia, and Distributed.For more details, visit:We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on wcj topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652