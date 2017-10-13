 
Industry News





Curriculum Updates at The Tech Academy

 
PORTLAND, Ore. - Oct. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- With the rapid growth of technology comes a difficult task for schools — keeping education on par with industry. This can be a difficult task for traditional education institutions but is where trade schools and boot camps have an advantage.

The Tech Academy is excited to announce recent upgrades to our curriculum. Keeping our goal of graduating well-rounded, full-stack Junior Developers in mind, we've looked at our courses and current tech industry standards to make appropriate updates that will better prepare our students to enter the professional world.

Our recent curriculum updates include new instructional videos made in-house by Co-Founder Erik Gross, and drills added to courses like JavaScript and Database. We've also introduced a new optional course, Python, for students looking to advance their knowledge further.

In addition to our curriculum changes, we've also implemented a new online learning environment. This student portal provides access to the courses, streamlines communication to instructors for remote students, and lets students track their progress along the program.

Ensuring The Tech Academy delivers valuable and relevant wcj training to our students is an ongoing process. While it often seems like a large undertaking, it is necessary and rewarding task that we take pride in continuing to do.

The Tech Academy is a 20-week Software Development boot camp that can be taken in-person in Portland or remotely from anywhere in the country. Graduates are well rounded, full-stack developers.

For more information please visit http://learncodinganywhere.com/
Email:***@learncodinganywhere.com Email Verified
