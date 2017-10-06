News By Tag
PureLink Introduces 18G Fiber Cable for 4K/UHD Applications
Company's EZH2 Offers Higher Resolution HDMI 2.0 Connectivity at Lower Price
PureLink has been a pioneer in the engineering and manufacturing of matrix switching systems since its inception in 2001. The company not only invented the world's first digital matrix switcher, but also produced the first HDCP, and modular cross-platform digital matrix switchers. Within its HDTools line are a variety of new HDMI 2.0 systems and components offering high bandwidth 18Gbps content pass-through. The EZH2 cables were developed to provide reliable solutions in addressing next-generation integration requirements, with the expanded bandwidth necessary for UHD quality signal management to deliver a more seamless overall transition to 4K connectivity.
With plug and play capabilities the EZH2 requires no additional external power supply, and is immune to electrical noise in the form of EMI or RFI disruptions. It is Plenum-rated, with special insulation that has low smoke and low flame characteristics for installation in any air handling space. Designed with a flexible jacket its rugged construction means wcj that it can easily be pulled through conduits and sustain difficult turns for quick, versatile installations.
"The industry has been clamoring for an HDMI 2.0, UHD, 4K 60 4:4:4 transport medium for some time,," said Kevin Kang, PureLink's Technical Sales Director. "The EZH2 offers real time EDID and HDCP handshake with no signal attenuation,"
For more information about PureLink's new EZH2 integrated fiber cables, please visit their website ( goo.gl/tQCi1u ) or call 201-488-3232.
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. PureLink goes Beyond 4K. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to www.purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
