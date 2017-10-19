News By Tag
Scienaptic wins "Emerging Analytics Product Startup of the Year" at Cypher 2017
"We are excited to have won the Emerging Analytics Product Startup award at Cypher. We are building specific solutions on our ML & AI based platform, Ether, that help clients embed predictive intelligence in their customer interactions. Our advanced Machine Learning driven wcj framework populates a rich multi-dimensional Customer Consciousness that provides intelligent signals to processes like Smart Targeting, Credit Underwriting, Fraud Management, and Collections"
Cypher 2017 also saw great speaker sessions from leading organizations & startups alike, including a Knowledge Talk session by Anuradha Sharma, COO at Scienaptic along with one of its clients, Heather Avery, VP, Customer Insights at Aflac.
About Scienaptic:
Scienaptic is a platform based, Big Data and Machine Learning company that offers end-to-end decisioning solutions powered by its Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based platform ("Ether"). Ether has a suite of proprietary algorithms pre-configured to deliver Customer Consciousness in Smart Targeting, Credit Underwriting, Fraud Management, and Collections etc.
