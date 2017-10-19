 
Industry News





October 2017
Scienaptic wins "Emerging Analytics Product Startup of the Year" at Cypher 2017

 
 
Scienaptic team with the Cypher Award
NEW YORK - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Scienaptic, a Pramod Bhasin backed, Big Data and Machine Learning company has been awarded the "Emerging Analytics Product Startup of the Year" at Cypher 2017. Cypher is one of India's largest Data Science and Analytics summit organized by the Analytics India Magazine annually.

"We are excited to have won the Emerging Analytics Product Startup award at Cypher. We are building specific solutions on our ML & AI based platform, Ether, that help clients embed predictive intelligence in their customer interactions. Our advanced Machine Learning driven wcj framework populates a rich multi-dimensional Customer Consciousness that provides intelligent signals to processes like Smart Targeting, Credit Underwriting, Fraud Management, and Collections", said Pankaj Kulshreshtha, founder and CEO of Scienaptic.

Cypher 2017 also saw great speaker sessions from leading organizations & startups alike, including a Knowledge Talk session by Anuradha Sharma, COO at Scienaptic along with one of its clients, Heather Avery, VP, Customer Insights at Aflac.

About Scienaptic:

Scienaptic is a platform based, Big Data and Machine Learning company that offers end-to-end decisioning solutions powered by its Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based platform ("Ether"). Ether has a suite of proprietary algorithms pre-configured to deliver Customer Consciousness in Smart Targeting, Credit Underwriting, Fraud Management, and Collections etc.

Visit us at www.scienaptic.com  to know more

