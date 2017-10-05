 
News By Tag
* MTR Corporation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765


Art in MTR Exhibition Spreads Message of Love by Paintings and Photos of Talented Lady with Autism

 
 
PR-17-088 1_a
PR-17-088 1_a
Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Love can overcome hurdles and break through limitations. Starting from today (11 October 2017) to 8 January 2018, customers passing through MTR Sheung Wan and Sai Wan Ho stations can enjoy 16 inspiring and touching photos and watercolour paintings by Ms Chang Man-yan.  Diagnosed with autism when she was one year old, Ms Chang aims to promote love and equality, and to give hope to those with special needs through her works displayed at the "Art in MTR" exhibition entitled "Love Light Me Up".

"Sitting still to draw is easy for most people. But it took me many years to achieve this after various treatments and training. Since then, I have wcj discovered my interests in photography and painting. I definitely hope the public will, through the feelings I shared in my artworks, gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and feelings of those with autism," said Ms Chang.  "The unconditional love and encouragement from my parents and those who have shown their love and support, act as a shining star guiding my path," she added.

"By showcasing Ms Chang's passion for the arts, we hope to expose the talents of people with special needs, who deserve the respect, love, attention and opportunities as everyone else in the society," said Ms Linda So, Corporate Affairs Director of MTR Corporation.

MTR Corporation offers space at different MTR stations for temporary art exhibitions under the "Art in MTR" programme to promote artistic talent and the public's appreciation of art. Interested artists and organisations may call the MTR Hotline on 2881 8888 to enquire, or submit their proposals directly to the MTR Corporation.
End
Source:
Email:***@mtr.com.hk Email Verified
Tags:MTR Corporation
Industry:Transportation
Location:Hong Kong
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MTR Corporation PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share