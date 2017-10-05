News By Tag
Art in MTR Exhibition Spreads Message of Love by Paintings and Photos of Talented Lady with Autism
"Sitting still to draw is easy for most people. But it took me many years to achieve this after various treatments and training. Since then, I have wcj discovered my interests in photography and painting. I definitely hope the public will, through the feelings I shared in my artworks, gain a deeper understanding of the challenges and feelings of those with autism," said Ms Chang. "The unconditional love and encouragement from my parents and those who have shown their love and support, act as a shining star guiding my path," she added.
"By showcasing Ms Chang's passion for the arts, we hope to expose the talents of people with special needs, who deserve the respect, love, attention and opportunities as everyone else in the society," said Ms Linda So, Corporate Affairs Director of MTR Corporation.
MTR Corporation offers space at different MTR stations for temporary art exhibitions under the "Art in MTR" programme to promote artistic talent and the public's appreciation of art. Interested artists and organisations may call the MTR Hotline on 2881 8888 to enquire, or submit their proposals directly to the MTR Corporation.
