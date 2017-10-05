News By Tag
Australian Film Dream Racer Becomes Most Awarded Motorcycle Film in History with 9 Awards
Dream Racer Media
Australian Film - Dream Racer - has won an additional two film awards at the Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival in Canada which bring the total tally to 9 International Awards for 'The Film that keeps on Winning' and making Dream Racer the most awarded unscripted motorcycle documentary feature film in history with 9 International Awards.
Recipient of both Best Feature Film Award and People's Choice Award, Dream Racer continues to win the heart of audiences around the world. The film is based on the famous 10,000km / 6,200 miles Dakar Rally, which follows the story of Australian Business Consultant - Christophe Barriere-Varju, who attempts the feat without sponsors, without a multi-million dollar team, not even a mechanic – just one rider, a motorbike, a film maker and the world's most dangerous motor race.
The success of Dream Racer is that it is far more than just a motorbike movie, Dream Racer is a call to arms for anyone who has ever dreamt of doing anything – a spine tingling antidote to the fear of life passing you by unfulfilled.
[View the Official Press Release (https://dreamracer.clickfunnels.com/
"Every once in a while, we chance upon a story that tugs at our core, leaving us in a state of examining our own lives. What makes this story different from a lot of other movies is the authenticity and realness behind it. Dream Racer just did that." TopSpeed (https://www.topspeed.com/
Both awards were received on behalf of Dream Racer by autoTRADER.ca (http://wwwb.autotrader.ca/)
Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival Director, Caius Tenche said "The Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival was thrilled to show Dream Racer at our inaugural event. Hearing the audience react during the screening was exciting and when the audience voted for their favourite it was immediately clear that Dream Racer was going to win an award. Congratulations to the Dream Racer team for a powerfully inspirational movie that everyone can relate to, whether a motorcyclist or not."
"Winning a double award in Canada is absolutely amazing, even more amazing is that Dream Racer is now the most awarded unscripted motorcycle documentary feature film in history. For our first feature film, there is really nothing more you could wish for. I never expected Dream Racer to have such a positive impact on viewers, and reading the testimonials we receive every day from all around the world is a confirmation that it is worth chasing your dreams - whatever those might be" says Christophe Barriere-Varju who is the subject in Dream Racer.
About the Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival
The Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival (https://www.torontomotofilmfest.com/)
About Dreamracer Pty Ltd
Dreamracer Pty Ltd is a worldwide distribution and marketing company. The company was established to produce, promote, market, and distribute multi-award winning feature film documentary Dream Racer. To date, the film Dream Racer has been watched by audiences in over 145 countries, and watched by audiences from 67 countries on its new launched On-Demand platform wcj Dream Racer TV (https://ondemand.dreamracer.tv)
Dream Racer has been sold to Discovery World, FOX, and featured in international in-flight movies at Qantas, Virgin, and Emirates.
The film Dream Racer won 9 International Awards including Los Angeles, Barcelona, Milan, Marina del Rey, New York, New Delhi, Oregon and Toronto. Dream Racer has also been nominated in Austria, and Australia for Best Edited Film.
Dream Racer is available to audiences worldwide on Blu-Ray, DVD, and On Demand with additional subtitles in Spanish, French, Italian, Pourtuguese, German, and Russian from the Official Website (http://dreamracer.tv)
Toronto Moto Film Fest Contacts:
Caius Tenche
Festival Director
Email: torontomotofilmfest@
Website: https://www.torontomotofilmfest.com
Facebook: /torontomotofilmfest (https://www.dreamracer.tv//
Twitter: @tomotofilmfest (https://twitter.com/
Instagram: @torontomotofilmfest (https://instagram.com/
Media and Press Release Contacts
Email: media@dreamracer.tv
Website: http://dreamracer.tv
Facebook: /dreamracer.tv (https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: @dreamracer.tv (https://instagram.com/
Tel: +61 403 444 101 (International)
