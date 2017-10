Australian Film Dream Racer Becomes Most Awarded Motorcycle Film in History with 9 Awards

Dream Racer Wins Double Award at Toronto Film Festival

-- FOR IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASEDream Racer MediaRecipient of both Best Feature Film Award and People's Choice Award, Dream Racer continues to win the heart of audiences around the world. The film is based on the famous 10,000km / 6,200 miles Dakar Rally, which follows the story of Australian Business Consultant - Christophe Barriere-Varju, who attempts the feat without sponsors, without a multi-million dollar team, not even a mechanic – just one rider, a motorbike, a film maker and the world's most dangerous motor race.The success of Dream Racer is that it is far more than just a motorbike movie, Dream Racer is a call to arms for anyone who has ever dreamt of doing anything – a spine tingling antidote to the fear of life passing you by unfulfilled.[View the Official Press Release ( https://dreamracer.clickfunnels.com/ dream-racer- most-awar... )]"Every once in a while, we chance upon a story that tugs at our core, leaving us in a state of examining our own lives. What makes this story different from a lot of other movies is the authenticity and realness behind it. Dream Racer just did that." TopSpeed ( https://www.topspeed.com/ motorcycles/ motorcycle-news/ vide... ).Both awards were received on behalf of Dream Racer by autoTRADER.ca (http://wwwb.autotrader.ca/)Senior Editor- who also appeared in the movie, an Australian Citizen now residing in Canada.Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival Director,said "The Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival was thrilled to show Dream Racer at our inaugural event. Hearing the audience react during the screening was exciting and when the audience voted for their favourite it was immediately clear that Dream Racer was going to win an award. Congratulations to the Dream Racer team for a powerfully inspirational movie that everyone can relate to, whether a motorcyclist or not.""Winning a double award in Canada is absolutely amazing, even more amazing is that Dream Racer is now the most awarded unscripted motorcycle documentary feature film in history. For our first feature film, there is really nothing more you could wish for. I never expected Dream Racer to have such a positive impact on viewers, and reading the testimonials we receive every day from all around the world is a confirmation that it is worth chasing your dreams - whatever those might be" sayswho is the subject in Dream Racer.The Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival (https://www.torontomotofilmfest.com/)combines a passion for motorcycles and storytelling. The Festival screens films from around the world, both narrative and documentary, that feature motorcycles and motorcycle culture, giving the local audience a chance to see these movies on the big screen. The event brings festivalgoers together in a casual setting and promotes independent filmmakers by generating publicity for their films, with the aim to increase interest and distribution of their films. The Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival has been made possible with the support of the following sponsors - Pfaff Harley-Davidson (http://www.pfaffharley.com/), Integrated Media Production Group (http://www.impgcanada.com/), Biltwell Inc. (https://www.biltwellinc.com/), Cilantric Services (http://cilantric.com/), motoretta (https://motoretta.ca/), StudioCycle Group (https://studiocyclegroup.com/), Husqvarna (http://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/ca/), Kawasaki (https://kawasaki.ca/), Steam Whistle (http://steamwhistle.ca/), Two Blokes Cider (https://www.facebook.com/twoblokescider/), and Bitter Boy Productions (http://bitterboyproductions.com/bbp_about.html)Dreamracer Pty Ltd is a worldwide distribution and marketing company. The company was established to produce, promote, market, and distribute multi-award winning feature film documentary Dream Racer. To date, the film Dream Racer has been watched by audiences in over 145 countries, and watched by audiences from 67 countries on its new launched On-Demand platform wcj Dream Racer TV (https://ondemand.dreamracer.tv)that features not just Dream Racer, but many other sports and adventure-based documentary feature films. Dream Racer TV is a fully encrypted DRM digital video on demand platform that offers a content protected platform to film makers. Dream Racer TV takes its name after 9x Award Winning Film, Dream Racer.Dream Racer has been sold to Discovery World, FOX, and featured in international in-flight movies at Qantas, Virgin, and Emirates.The film Dream Racer won 9 International Awards including Los Angeles, Barcelona, Milan, Marina del Rey, New York, New Delhi, Oregon and Toronto. 