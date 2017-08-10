News By Tag
Somewhere Else Tomorrow Wins Best Feature Film Award at Tokyo Film Festival
Somewhere Else Tomorrow won the "Best Feature Film Award" at the Tokyo Motorcycle Film Festival since it began streaming on Dream Racer TV.
Somewhere Else Tomorrow Wins Best Feature Film Award in Tokyo
Somewhere Else Tomorrow is the story of a naive dreamer, fearing stagnation and worried about getting tangled up in a boring job out of university, attempts the greatest challenge Daniel Rintz can think of: traveling around the world on a motorcycle - without money. Instead of wasting precious time saving up for the trip, he hastily decides to make money along the way picking up random jobs - an idea that makes his journey much more challenging and dangerous than he intended. There was no support team, no film-crew, and no budget to buy his way out of tight situations. Out of the hardship he encounters trying to survive comes a story of true freedom and global understanding.
The 2017 Award Winners were:
Best Feature Film – Somewhere Else Tomorrow by Daniel Rintz
Best Short Film – Boutonniere by Paolo Asuncion
Most Inspiring – The Frozen Few (Tokyo Edit) by Stephen Marino
Best Documentary – Chasing the Bullet by Chris Zahner
Peoples Choice – Tokyo Gone by JJ Koester
Judges Pick – Bing Brothers by Richard Bo Gardt
The Tokyo Moto Film Festival jury, team, sponsors and audience congratulate the 2017 award winning films.
"Our has been screened at a number of festivals over the years. To some of those festivals I was even personally invited. I always enjoy engaging with the movie lovers and travellers. A while ago I received an email from Japan, a place I have never been. I was asked if I wanted to submit "Somewhere Else Tomorrow" to the Tokyo Motorcycle Film Festival. I agreed and forgot about it. A couple of weeks later I received another email asking for my postal address. The organisers of the festivals want to send me a memento of the film fest saying that our film has won "BEST FILM". Wow! I was knocked off my chair. I heard Japan is a motorcycle-fanatic country. I gotta go ride around there soon. p.s. I'll let you all know when the memento arrives. I'm curious about what it will be." says Daniel Rintz, the subject of his film, as well as producer.
"Daniel's film truly deserve to win even more awards. His story is nothing short of amazing and a great source of inspiration to anyone wanting to travel the world. I am proud to be able to show Somewhere Else Tomorrow to audiences worldwide via Dream Racer TV (https://ondemand.dreamracer.tv). And as Daniel shows, it is possible to do so even without money. This is definitely a must-watch film for anyone" says Christophe Barriere-Varju, founder of Dream Racer TV.
About the Tokyo Moto Film Festival
Held August 5th & 6th 2017, the Tokyo Moto Film Festival is Japan's only international film and short film festival dedicated to motorcycles and moto culture.
About Dream Racer TV
Dream Racer TV is a digital video service available to viewers worldwide that features inspirational and true-life documentaries with an audience already covering over 60 countries. Dream Racer TV is a fully encrypted DRM digital video on demand platform that offers a content protected platform for film makers to host and commercialize their films . Dream Racer TV takes its name after 7x Award Winning Film, Dream Racer (http://dreamracer.tv).
