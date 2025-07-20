 

Minneapolis Manufacturing Company Offers No-Cost CNC Bootcamp of 2025 as First Session Fills

Two-Day Hands-On Training at University of St. Thomas Caps Third Wave Systems' Machining AdvantEdge Program – Only One Session Remains Open for Registration
By:
 
MINNEAPOLIS - July 24, 2025 - PRLog -- Strong early demand for hands-on manufacturing training has prompted Third Wave Systems (TWS) to issue an urgent call for registration in its final 2-day CNC optimization bootcamp of 2025. The first session (August 25-26) filled to capacity within days of announcement, leaving only one remaining opportunity for manufacturing professionals, engineers, and students to access this no-cost training this year.

The bootcamp, offered in partnership with the University of St. Thomas Design Center Lab, and with support from the U.S. Airforce Research Laboratory (AFRL) serves as the capstone experience for Third Wave Systems' Machining AdvantEdge digital training program, which has attracted over 80 registrants from across the manufacturing industry since launching earlier this year.

"The response has been overwhelming," said Danielle Unruh, Director of Engineering at Third Wave Systems. "We knew there was demand for practical, hands-on training that bridges the gap between digital learning and real-world application, but having our first session fill this quickly and such high online course registrations really validates what Minnesota manufacturers have been telling us about their workforce development needs."

Registration for the final 2025 session (August 27-28) closes soon, with the next offerings not scheduled until January 2026.

The two-day intensive combines classroom instruction with actual CNC equipment operation, giving participants experience with both simulation software and real manufacturing applications. Attendees gain hands-on experience using machining modeling and optimization software, then operate CNC equipment to see the benefits firsthand. "At the University of St. Thomas, we believe in preparing our students and our community for the future of American manufacturing. [This] program gives participants access to world-class CNC optimization training—free of charge... At a time when restoring domestic production capabilities is more important than ever, Machining AdvantEdge is a powerful step toward rebuilding our nation's industrial base and preparing a future-ready workforce." Shares Dr. John Wentz, professor of mechanical engineering and director of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at St. Thomas.

The bootcamp addresses a critical skills gap facing Minnesota's 310,000-person manufacturing workforce. Traditional training methods often rely on costly trial-and-error approaches, while this program uses simulation-based learning to accelerate education and reduce waste.

"Instead of breaking tools and wasting parts while learning, participants practice in a digital environment first, then apply that knowledge with real equipment," Marusich explained. "It's the same proven approach used to train doctors and pilots, now applied to manufacturing education." Catherine Baier, Instructional Designer at Third Wave Systems, noted the program's comprehensive approach: "The online Machining AdvantEdge modules provide the foundation, and the bootcamp gives participants confidence to implement these methods in their own facilities. We're seeing teams achieve 20-50% reductions in machining time after applying these techniques."

The bootcamp is offered at no cost. It includes lunch and participants receive a digital badge upon completion. The program reflects Third Wave Systems' commitment to supporting Minnesota's manufacturing community and addressing workforce development challenges locally.

Registration Details:
  • Final 2025 Session: August 27-28, 2025 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
  • Location: University of St. Thomas Design Center Lab
  • Cost: Free (includes lunch)
About Third Wave Systems Founded in Minneapolis, Third Wave Systems is a global leader in machining simulation technology, helping manufacturers optimize their machining processes through digital machining insight, real engineering support and end-to-end workflow solutions. The company's material-intelligent modeling technology is used by leading manufacturers worldwide to reduce development time, improve product quality, avoid capital expenditure, and deliver new products to the market ahead of time.

Learn more about the Machining AdvantEdge course: www.machiningadvantedge.com

Register for the UST Bootcamp: https://engineering.stthomas.edu/centers/advancedmanufact...

Contact
Third Wave Systems
***@thirdwavesys.com
Email:***@thirdwavesys.com
Cutting Tool
Software
Minneapolis - Minnesota - United States
Subject:Partnerships
