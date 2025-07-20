Follow on Google News
Minneapolis Manufacturing Company Offers No-Cost CNC Bootcamp of 2025 as First Session Fills
Two-Day Hands-On Training at University of St. Thomas Caps Third Wave Systems' Machining AdvantEdge Program – Only One Session Remains Open for Registration
The bootcamp, offered in partnership with the University of St. Thomas Design Center Lab, and with support from the U.S. Airforce Research Laboratory (AFRL) serves as the capstone experience for Third Wave Systems' Machining AdvantEdge digital training program, which has attracted over 80 registrants from across the manufacturing industry since launching earlier this year.
"The response has been overwhelming,"
Registration for the final 2025 session (August 27-28) closes soon, with the next offerings not scheduled until January 2026.
The two-day intensive combines classroom instruction with actual CNC equipment operation, giving participants experience with both simulation software and real manufacturing applications. Attendees gain hands-on experience using machining modeling and optimization software, then operate CNC equipment to see the benefits firsthand. "At the University of St. Thomas, we believe in preparing our students and our community for the future of American manufacturing. [This] program gives participants access to world-class CNC optimization training—free of charge... At a time when restoring domestic production capabilities is more important than ever, Machining AdvantEdge is a powerful step toward rebuilding our nation's industrial base and preparing a future-ready workforce." Shares Dr. John Wentz, professor of mechanical engineering and director of the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at St. Thomas.
The bootcamp addresses a critical skills gap facing Minnesota's 310,000-person manufacturing workforce. Traditional training methods often rely on costly trial-and-error approaches, while this program uses simulation-based learning to accelerate education and reduce waste.
"Instead of breaking tools and wasting parts while learning, participants practice in a digital environment first, then apply that knowledge with real equipment," Marusich explained. "It's the same proven approach used to train doctors and pilots, now applied to manufacturing education." Catherine Baier, Instructional Designer at Third Wave Systems, noted the program's comprehensive approach: "The online Machining AdvantEdge modules provide the foundation, and the bootcamp gives participants confidence to implement these methods in their own facilities. We're seeing teams achieve 20-50% reductions in machining time after applying these techniques."
The bootcamp is offered at no cost. It includes lunch and participants receive a digital badge upon completion. The program reflects Third Wave Systems' commitment to supporting Minnesota's manufacturing community and addressing workforce development challenges locally.
Registration Details:
Learn more about the Machining AdvantEdge course: www.machiningadvantedge.com
Register for the UST Bootcamp: https://engineering.stthomas.edu/
