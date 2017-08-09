News By Tag
Toronto Film Festival Nomination and Canada Premiere for Dream Racer
DREAM RACER has received an Official Selection for a potential Award at the Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival. Already a winner of 7 International Awards from Los Angeles, Portland, Marina Del Rey, New York, New Delhi, Barcelona and Milan, DREAM RACER is in with a chance to win the Best Feature Film Award or the People's Choice Award in Canada.
The Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival will take place on September 29-30, 2017 at the Revue Cinema. The Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival combines a passion for motorcycles and storytelling and screens current films curated from around the world, both narrative and documentary, that feature motorcycles and motorcycle culture, giving the local audience a chance to see these movies on the big screen. The Festival is the only motorcycle themed film festival in all of Canada. The event brings festivalgoers together in a casual setting and promotes independent filmmakers by generating publicity for their films, with the aim to increase interest and distribution of their films.
DREAM RACER will be featured alongside:
Jory Lyon's A.K.A BROKENTOOTH - CANADA'S ICE ROAD BIKER;
Roberto Serrini's THE AMERICAN WALL OF DEATH;
Jesse James Miller's CHASING EVEL: THE ROBBIE KNIEVEL STORY;
Abel Gonzalez's THE FREEDOM MACHINE;
Ugo Roffi's GIOVANNI BURLANDO'S VISION;
Nick Nummerdor's HILL CLIMB;
Radek Marko's HOWL SEAT;
Michelle Bauer Carpenter's KLOCKED: WOMEN WITH HORSEPOWER;
Tom Long's THE LITTLE PERSON INSIDE;
Ned Thanhouser's THE MONKEY AND HER DRIVER;
Dmitry Khazhinov's THE ROAD IS CALLING AND I MUST GO;
Henrik Hansen's SHINYA KIMURA - CHABOTT ENGINEERING;
Gusmano Cesaretti's TAKE NONE GIVE NONE;
Matthew Sanders' TRAIL MASTER;
Jay Cagney's VIRGINIA'S HARLEY: A GIRL'S BIKE.
The Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival earlier announced multi motorcycle racing champion and Canadian Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee Toni Sharpless (first woman to win a Canadian Motorcycle Association championship, one of first two women to qualify and finish Daytona 200, competitor in Suzuka world endurance series, Bol D'Or and Lemans finisher, Canadian Woman of Influence Award recipient) as the final member of the Judging Panel. Together with the previously announced judges Preet Banerjee, Warren Milner, Bill Petro, and Viktor Radics, they will select a winner for Best Short Film and Best Feature Film Awards.
Pfaff Harley-Davidson has signed on as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2017 Festival. Supporting sponsors include Cilantric Services, Bitwell Inc, and Integrated Media Production Group. The Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival is open to additional industry and media sponsors.
"Dream Racer has been seen by audiences in over 145 countries, and because Dream Racer inspirational messages go far beyond one of 'just a motorcycle movie' it is my personal goal is to ensure that Dream Racer is watched by individuals all around the world. So I have another 50 odd countries to reach. Canada is of course in the existing audience list and I am thrilled for the official selection we received from the Toronton Film Festival. Canada is another stepping stone for Dream Racer and it is amazing to see the film getting more and more momentum as people discover it - so Canada here we come!" says Christophe Barriere-Varju who is the main subject of Dream Racer and the founder of Dream Racer TV, an online video platform with similar capabilities as Netflix and iTunes featuring a growing list of sports and adventure based films.
"I met Christophe Barriere-Varju at the Lisbon Motorcycle FilmFest earlier this year and after seeing the standing ovation Dream Racer received in Portugal we are excited to bring it to Toronto" says Caius Tenche, Festival Director.
About the Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival
Held September 29-30, 2017 at the Revue Cinema, the Toronto Motorcycle Film Festival combines a passion for motorcycles and storytelling. The Festival screens films from around the world, both narrative and documentary, that feature motorcycles and motorcycle culture, giving the local audience a chance to see these movies on the big screen. The event brings festivalgoers together in a casual setting and promotes independent filmmakers by generating publicity for their films, with the aim to increase interest and distribution of their films.
About Dream Racer & Dream Racer TV
If you've ever wondered what it means to step out and live your dream, Dream Racer will give you the answer. Dream Racer shows the legendary Dakar Rally in its purest form - no sponsors, no multi-million dollar team, not even a mechanic - just one rider, a motorbike, a film maker and the world's most dangerous motor race. Dream Racer is a call to arms for anyone who has ever dreamt of doing anything - a spine tingling antidote to the fear of life passing you by unfulfilled.
Dream Racer TV (https://ondemand.dreamracer.tv) is a digital video service available to viewers worldwide that features inspirational and true-life documentaries with an audience already covering over 60 countries. Dream Racer TV is a fully encrypted DRM digital video on demand platform that offers a content protected platform to film makers. Dream Racer TV takes its name after 7x Award Winning Film, Dream Racer.
Toronto Moto Film Fest Contacts:
Caius Tenche
Festival Director
Email: torontomotofilmfest@
Website: https://www.torontomotofilmfest.com
Facebook: /torontomotofilmfest
Twitter: @tomotofilmfest
Instagram: @torontomotofilmfest
Media and Press Release Contacts:
Email: media@dreamracer.tv
Website: http://www.dreamracer.tv
Facebook: /dreamracer.tv
Instagram: @dreamracer.tv
Tel: +61 403 444 101 (International)
Dream Racer TV | Media
***@dreamracer.tv
