Rescue Pit to Host Family Fun Day
This free event features face painting, trick-or-treating, games, costumes, cider & donuts, and most importantly, activities teaching families how to interact with dogs. There will be certified dog trainers giving demonstrations, a puppy petting station, and a photo booth. Rescue Pit hopes that events like this will encourage families to have fun with their dogs and to learn more about being responsible pet owners.
Family Fun Day will also be the debut of Thor, Rescue Pit's smallest puppy! He is adoptable and ready to meet his future family.
The event will take place on Saturday, October 21st, from 12-4 PM at Star Alley Park, 663 South Avenue in the South Wedge. All are welcome!
Adults are encouraged to join Rescue Pit later that night, as well, for its Together Forever bar tour through the South Wedge. Tickets are $25 and include a custom t-shirt. Drink specials will be available at Lux Lounge, Orbs, Tap & Mallet, Swillburger, Swiftwater, Toasted Bear, and Caverly's. Shirts can be picked up at Star Alley from 6-7 PM the day of the event and purchased in advance at www.rescuepit.org.
About Rescue Pit, Inc.
Rescue Pit was incorporated in November 2014, and officially launched in January 2015. It is a foster-based rescue focused on serving the pit bulls and pit bull owners of Rochester, NY. Rescue Pit is committed to saving dogs by creating wcj a network of pit bull advocates who foster homeless dogs, educate the public, and increase general awareness about the breed. To learn more, visit www.rescuepit.org
or follow Rescue Pit on Facebook at facebook.com/
About the Force-Free Pledge
In an effort to both reduce the instances of dog bites and to protect animals from adverse training methods, Rescue Pit has taken the initiative to launch a Force-Free Pledge where volunteers and members of the public are encouraged to reject force and dominance training and to help educate others about the side effects of choke collars, shock collars, prong collars and other painful dog training tools. Especially important is spreading the knowledge that television's glamorization of forceful training tactics could harm families and their dogs.
The pledge states:
"Because I care about the ethical treatment of animals, I pledge to use force-free training. I understand that shock collars, choke chains, and prong collars are no longer a scientifically sound way to train my pet. Use of these devices can inflict injury, harm an owner's relationship with their pet, and lead to behavior problems. The method they use as motivation is pain and fear. I will help spread the word to my community about the advantages of choosing positive reinforcement-
To sign the pledge and learn more, go to rescuepit.org/
Link to research from the American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior
https://avsab.org/
