 
News By Tag
* Family
* Dogs
* Games
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
111098765

Rescue Pit to Host Family Fun Day

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Family
Dogs
Games

Industry:
Family

Location:
Rochester - New York - US

Subject:
Events

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Oct. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Rescue Pit, a local not-for-profit dog rescue organization in Rochester, NY, is hosting a Force-Free Family Fun Day, featuring a day full of family-friendly activities to promote safe and force-free interactions with dogs. This will be one of several events Rescue Pit is hosting in support of its Force-Free Pledge campaign targeting outdated and inhumane dog training methods.

This free event features face painting, trick-or-treating, games, costumes, cider & donuts, and most importantly, activities teaching families how to interact with dogs.  There will be certified dog trainers giving demonstrations, a puppy petting station, and a photo booth.  Rescue Pit hopes that events like this will encourage families to have fun with their dogs and to learn more about being responsible pet owners.

Family Fun Day will also be the debut of Thor, Rescue Pit's smallest puppy!  He is adoptable and ready to meet his future family.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 21st, from 12-4 PM at Star Alley Park, 663 South Avenue in the South Wedge.  All are welcome!

Adults are encouraged to join Rescue Pit later that night, as well, for its Together Forever bar tour through the South Wedge. Tickets are $25 and include a custom t-shirt. Drink specials will be available at Lux Lounge, Orbs, Tap & Mallet, Swillburger, Swiftwater, Toasted Bear, and Caverly's.  Shirts can be picked up at Star Alley from 6-7 PM the day of the event and purchased in advance at www.rescuepit.org.

About Rescue Pit, Inc.

Rescue Pit was incorporated in November 2014, and officially launched in January 2015. It is a foster-based rescue focused on serving the pit bulls and pit bull owners of Rochester, NY. Rescue Pit is committed to saving dogs by creating wcj a network of pit bull advocates who foster homeless dogs, educate the public, and increase general awareness about the breed. To learn more, visit www.rescuepit.org

or follow Rescue Pit on Facebook at facebook.com/rescuepit.

About the Force-Free Pledge

In an effort to both reduce the instances of dog bites and to protect animals from adverse training methods, Rescue Pit has taken the initiative to launch a Force-Free Pledge where volunteers and members of the public are encouraged to reject force and dominance training and to help educate others about the side effects of choke collars, shock collars, prong collars and other painful dog training tools. Especially important is spreading the knowledge that television's glamorization of forceful training tactics could harm families and their dogs.

The pledge states:

"Because I care about the ethical treatment of animals, I pledge to use force-free training. I understand that shock collars, choke chains, and prong collars are no longer a scientifically sound way to train my pet. Use of these devices can inflict injury, harm an owner's relationship with their pet, and lead to behavior problems. The method they use as motivation is pain and fear. I will help spread the word to my community about the advantages of choosing positive reinforcement-based training equipment and methods."

To sign the pledge and learn more, go to rescuepit.org/force-free. Every person that signs the pledge will receive a "Force-Free" button featuring a paw print. Rescue Pit hopes that wearing these pins will inspire questions and encourage conversation about this important topic.

Link to research from the American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior

https://avsab.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Punishment_Position_Statement-download_-_10-6-14.pdf

Contact
Rescue Pit, Inc.
***@rescuepit.org
End
Source:Rescue Pit, Inc.
Email:***@rescuepit.org Email Verified
Tags:Family, Dogs, Games
Industry:Family
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rescue Pit PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share