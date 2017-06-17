 
Rescue Pit Launches Force-Free Pledge

 
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Rescue Pit, a local not-for-profit dog rescue organization in Rochester, NY, is launching a Force-Free Pledge campaign targeting outdated and inhumane dog training methods.

Stephen DeVay, President of Rescue Pit, states that the use of choke collars, shock collars, prong collars and other painful training tools that have been widely showcased on television in the last few years is backfiring on pet owners. New research from multiple sources, including the American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior, shows that pets trained using pain, fear and dominance techniques tend to exhibit more aggression than dogs trained with positive reinforcement.

Dog Educated trainer, John Cicolella, agrees: "the use of pain, fear, and intimidation in dog training has been proven not only to be unnecessary but to also come with the potential side effects of fear and aggression." Cicolella and Dog Educated have teamed with Rescue Pit and two other local force-free trainers to begin to change training culture in Rochester. "We are proud to work with Rescue Pit as they continue to lead the way in advocating for the ethical treatment of animals in our city," says Cicolella.

In an effort to both reduce the instances of dog bites and to protect animals from adverse training methods, Rescue Pit has taken the initiative to launch a Force-Free Pledge where volunteers and members of the public are encouraged to reject force and dominance training and to help educate others about the side effects of these methods. Especially important is spreading the knowledge that television's glamorization of forceful training tactics could harm families and their dogs.

The pledge states:

"Because I care about the ethical treatment of animals, I pledge to use force-free training. I understand that shock collars, choke chains, and prong collars are no longer a scientifically sound way to train my pet. Use of these devices can inflict injury, harm an owner's relationship with their pet, and lead to behavior problems. The method they use as motivation is pain and fear. I will help spread the word to my community about the advantages of choosing positive reinforcement-based training equipment and methods."

To sign the pledge and learn more, go to rescuepit.org/force-free. Every person that signs the pledge will receive a "Force-Free" button featuring a paw print. Rescue Pit hopes that wearing these pins will inspire questions and encourage conversation about this important topic.

Link to research from the American Veterinary Society of Animal Behavior

https://avsab.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/Punishment_P...

About Rescue Pit, Inc.

Rescue Pit was incorporated in November 2014, and officially launched in January 2015. It is a foster-based rescue focused on serving the pit bulls and pit bull owners of Rochester, NY. Rescue Pit is committed to saving dogs by creating a network of pit bull advocates who foster homeless dogs, educate the public, and increase general awareness about the breed. To learn more, visit www.rescuepit.org or follow Rescue Pit on Facebook at facebook.com/rescuepit.
