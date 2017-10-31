News By Tag
Web Werks Announced a Special Diwali Offers For Its Cloud Hosting And Dedicated Hosting Services
Web Werks the leading data center and web hosting provider in India recently announced a special discount on their cloud hosting and dedicated hosting services.
Customers can avail a 20% discount on the Cloud and Dedicated Hosting Services. In dedicated servers, Web Werks is offering three plans which include Value Basic, Power Standard and Enterprise Advanced. Whereas in cloud hosting,they are offering Linux Cloud Hosting, Windows Cloud Hosting, Private Cloud, and Tally Cloud. The pricing starts from Rs.6,900 and Rs.2,999 for Dedicated and Cloud computing respectively. The coupon code is 'HappyDiwali'. This offer is valid until 31st October, 2017.
"During this festive season, many people look forward in order to upgrade their IT infrastructure.The main reason being Diwali is an auspicious festival to start something new. With this,#DiwaliWithWebWerks now one can upgrade their web hosting from shared or VPS hosting to Dedicated or Cloud Hosting Services and yet can save money," said Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks.
"This festive season, choose from some great deals and discount options on the Dedicated server and Cloud Hosting Services and make the festival of lights a memorable for your business. And also, Web Werks team wishes you all a very Happy Diwali".
About Web Werks
Established in 1996, Web Werks is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 20000 - 1 and Uptime Institute Certified Cloud Data Center Service Provider in India. Web Werks has been awarded 'the best web hosting award 2017', 'Retailer Of The Year For Best Cloud Data Centers And Internet Exchange', 'Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017' and wcj much more.
Web Werks focuses on quality-driven self-managed and fully managed to host services that include cloud solutions, dedicated servers and VPS hosting services on Linux and Windows operating platforms. They also deliver disaster recovery services, Innovative Rapid Cloud backup technologies, work area recovery services, CDN services, etc. They have collaborated with more than 1000+ organizations globally that include Fortune 500 companies across various business verticals. This also includes Government sectors as well, such as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, Nabard, NPCI etc.
For more information, kindly visit, http://www.webwerks.in.
Contact
Web Werks Data Centers
***@webwerks.in
