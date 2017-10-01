MLS of Long Island taps Voiceter Pro to provide voice-powered listing search

Consumers can ask Alexa and Google Home to help them find their next home

Media Contact

5185425586

***@voiceterpro.com 5185425586

End

-- The Multiple Listing Service of Long Island (MLSLI) has selected Voiceter Pro to be the provider of its voice-driven real estate listings search on Amazon Alexa devices and Google Home.Starting today, consumers can ask Alexa to open MLSLI to have their favorite home assistant help them find their home sweet home. In the coming weeks, MLSLI will also be available on Google Home.MLSLI's conversational search is easy for consumers on their artificial intelligence-powered home devices. It will guide homebuyers through the search by asking questions about the desired location, number of bedrooms and more. Users can make a cursory search based on a just a few parameters or narrow the results by providing additional information about desired features.Alexa and Google will verbally report the top three matches and consumers will receive an email with complete listing details for all results with links to the listings at MLSLI.com."With an estimated 35.6 million Americans using a voice-activated device at least once a month, making our home listings available through Alexa and Google Home allows us to better serve both consumers and our MLSLI clients," said Jim Speer, MLSLI wcj vice president of operations. "Voice-enabled search also gives MLSLI a new tool to assist visually impaired consumers with their real estate searches. Working with Voiceter Pro to bring voice search to our markets was a natural progression in advancing our successful consumer portal at MLSLI.com.""We are excited to be bringing the power of voice to one of the largest multiple listing services in the country," said Miguel Berger, Voiceter Pro co-founder. "MLSLI is a forward-thinking company that will leverage the power of voice to the benefit of the real estate professionals it serves, while providing today's consumers with access to the leading technology for property searches."Voiceter Pro, LLC., based in Albany, NY and Oakland, CA, is the conversational search company that will bring companies and consumers together through meaningful conversations with home artificial intelligence devices. Starting with its flagship products, the Real Estate skill for Amazon Alexa-powered devices and the Real Estate Search action on Google Home and Microsoft's Cortana, Voiceter Pro will revolutionize AI-assisted searches in all markets. These search tools have applicability in any business model that requires consumers to filter through product choices to arrive at the product or service that meets their needs. View demos of Real Estate, Concierge and Careers at www.voiceterpro.com.The Multiple Listing Service of Long Island, Inc. (MLSLI), is a computerized network of more than 2,300 cooperating real estate offices, located across Nassau, Suffolk and Queens counties. Within this service, thousands of professional REALTORS®, both owner brokers and their sales associates, share listing and sale information, and work together to serve the buying and selling public. MLSLI is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Long Island Board of REALTORS®.###For more information, contact:Miguel Berger, Co-founderVoiceter Pro518-542-5586miguel@voiceterpro.comJim SpeerVice President, OperationsMultiple Listing Service of Long Island, Inc631-661-4800 x310jspeer@mlsli.com