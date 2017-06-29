 
Industry News





Voiceter Pro's Real Estate search is now on Cortana

Voiceter Pro now offers voice search on the three leading platforms
 
 
ALBANY, N.Y. - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Voiceter Pro's voice-powered Real Estate Search skill is now available on Microsoft's Cortana personal assistant. Millions of Microsoft product users and future owners of the Harman Kardon Invoke will be able to start their real estate search by saying: "Hey Cortana."

Real Estate Search is free for consumers and easy to use. Homebuyers simply ask Cortana to open Real Estate Search and then answer a series of questions about their dream home's desired location, number of bedrooms and other key home features.

Real Estate will verbally report the top three matches and then send an email to the user with links to complete listing details for all results. Home sellers can also utilize Real Estate Search to help them with their housing needs.

"We are excited to be the first to bring voice-driven real estate search to all three leading personal assistant platforms," said Miguel Berger, Voiceter Pro co-founder / president. "With the addition of our Cortana skill, we are proud to offer consumers an easy way to start the process of home buying, selling and renting through their preferred assistant - Alexa, Cortana or Google Home."

"These artificial intelligence devices can do so much more than turn off the lights, and our conversational search approach allows consumers to have a natural conversation to guide them to the product, in this case, a home, that meets their needs," said Berger.

Currently available in select markets across the United States, Voiceter Pro continues to work with innovative real estate professionals to add coverage across the country.

Voiceter Pro, LLC., based on Albany, NY and Oakland, CA, is the conversational search company that will bring companies and consumers together through meaningful conversations with Amazon's Alexa, Cortana and Google Home. Voiceter Pro is revolutionizing AI-assisted searches in all markets. This search tool has applicability in any business model that requires consumers to filter through product choices to arrive at the product or service that meets their needs. View the demo at http://www.voiceterpro.com

Media Contact
Miguel Berger, Co-founder / President
miguel@voiceterpro.com
518-542-5586
miguel@voiceterpro.com
