Voiceter Pro launches Real Estate Concierge for Amazon Alexa
Skill keeps brokers connected with buyers and sellers
ALBANY, N.Y. - Aug. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Voiceter Pro's voice-powered Real Estate Concierge skill for Amazon's Alexa devices allows real estate brokers to be the one-stop resource for consumers who need home services.
Consumers who need a plumber, landscaper, roofer, painter or other service can ask Alexa to open the broker's branded real estate concierge for a list of who service professionals who can help.
For example, in New York's Capital Region, Better Homes and Gardens Tech Valley offers Tech Valley Concierge to its buyers and sellers.The skill is available for free to consumers by asking their Alexa-powered device to enable Tech Valley Concierge. Users have access to service providers trusted and used by the brokerage's agents on a regular basis.
"As a real estate broker, I've always worked hard to maintain top-of-mind awareness and a connection with my clients after the sale as a way to generate referrals," said Miguel Berger, Voiceter Pro co-founder and veteran real estate broker. "We designed Concierge to help brokers and agents work smarter to accomplish this same goal. The branded Concierge service puts you in a prominent place in your buyer's or seller's home - and you are there to provide 24/7 assistance when they ask for it."
Concierge joins the Voiceter Pro family of voice-powered skills/actions that includes Real Estate (Alexa), Real Estate Search (Google Home, Cortana) and Real Estate Careers (Alexa, Google Home).
Voiceter Pro, LLC., based on Albany, NY and Oakland, CA, is the conversational search company that brings companies and consumers together through meaningful conversations with Amazon's Alexa, Microsoft's Cortana and Google Home. Voiceter Pro is revolutionizing AI-assisted searches in all markets. This search tool has applicability in any business model that requires consumers to filter through product choices to arrive at the product or service that meets their needs. View the demos at www.voiceterpro.com.
For more information, contact:
Miguel Berger, Co-founder
Voiceter Pro
518-542-5586
miguel@voiceterpro.com
http://www.voiceterpro.com
