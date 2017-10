Scholarship for Undergraduate by Embassy of the Republic of Korea

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea at New Delhi announced the "2018 Korean Government Scholarship Program (KGSP) for the students for undergraduate degree

-- The Embassy of the Republic of Korea at New Delhi announced the "2018 Korean Government Scholarship Program (KGSP) for the students for undergraduate degree. Korea is the world's top ranking educational institutes and prominent destination for the students for higher education in the world, particularly in Asia. Scholarship will not only benefit the students personally in terms of their career prospects but will also help our younger generation to build the bridge of friendship between two countries.: online: 13October 2017: visit the embassy website: Applicants wcj are advised to visit the Embassy's website to know about how to apply for the program, eligibility requirements, available universities and fields of study, scholarship benefits, required documents, selection procedures and other important information.The history of the Korean nation began in Manchuria and the Korean Peninsula when people started settling there 700,000 years ago. Representative historic sites associated with the people of the Paleolithic Age, who used tools made of animal horns and chipped stone tools, include Geomeunmoru Cave in Sangwon, Pyeongannam-do; Jeongok-ri in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do;Seokjang-ri in Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do; and Durubong Cave in Cheongwon, Chungcheongbuk-do. The early inhabitants of the peninsula survived by hunting for animals and collecting edible plants in groups. - See more at: http://india.korean- culture.org/ en/167/korea/ 61#sthash.q9... For more details visit http://india.korean- culture.org