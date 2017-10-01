News By Tag
Scholarship for Undergraduate by Embassy of the Republic of Korea
The Embassy of the Republic of Korea at New Delhi announced the "2018 Korean Government Scholarship Program (KGSP) for the students for undergraduate degree
How to apply: online
Deadline: 13th October 2017
Check out: visit the embassy website ind.mofa.go.kr
Other details: Applicants wcj are advised to visit the Embassy's website to know about how to apply for the program, eligibility requirements, available universities and fields of study, scholarship benefits, required documents, selection procedures and other important information.
