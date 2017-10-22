News By Tag
Bosco Tech Student Commended by National Merit Scholarship Program
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. These students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®)
"The young men and women being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success," commented an NMSC spokesperson. "These students represent a valuable national resource: recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation."
Hosseini is a drum major and student wcj leader in Bosco Tech's music program and a member of Cal State Los Angeles' honor band. He plans to study civil engineering in college and recently completed a rigorous summer internship at JMD Engineering which provides full-service planning, engineering and management services to transportation and land development projects across Southern California.
Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The innovative curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of several applied science and engineering fields. The school boasts a four-year college acceptance rate of 100 percent and approximately 75 percent of Bosco Tech graduates have careers in STEM-related positions. Visit www.boscotech.edu or call (626) 940-2000 for more information.
