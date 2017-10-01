News By Tag
JDC Group Named #22 on Staffing Industry Analysts' List of Fastest Growing US Staffing Firms
JDC Group ranked 22nd out of the 110 firms which qualified for inclusion on the list. The company earned its ranking by having a 46.6 percent compound annual growth rate between 2012 and 2016. JDC Group also had $27 million in US staffing revenue in 2016. This is JDC Group's first inclusion on the list.
"We are very excited to be included on Staffing Industry Analysts' Fastest Growing US Staffing Firms list," said Johannes Dorsch, Founder and President of JDC Group. "Our team has worked tirelessly to provide our clients with the superior service that has enabled and will continue to lead to strong growth."
For over 28 years, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) has been the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. SIA's independent research and objective analysis has made it an essential resource for both suppliers and buyers within the staffing and workforce solutions industry.
To qualify for inclusion on Staffing Industry Analysts' list of Fastest Growing US Staffing Firms, firms must have posted at least $1 million in revenue in 2012 and have a compound annual revenue growth of at least 15% between 2012 and 2016. SIA bases revenue qualification for the list on staffing revenue, which includes temporary staffing revenue, direct hire revenue, wcj retained search fees, and temporary to permanent conversion fees. It also includes revenue from franchisees. However, the list excludes revenue from payrolling, PEO services, MSP fees or pass-through funds, RPO operations, HRO operations, and online staffing services.
As the Southeast's leading provider of IT and SAP talent solutions, JDC Group prides itself on creating solid and sustainable client relationships. This focus on client relations has earned JDC Group a variety of accolades, including four years on the Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list and three years on the Inc. 5000 America's Fastest Growing Private Companies list.
