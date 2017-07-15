News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
For Fourth Year, JDC Group Named Best and Brightest Company to Work For
Every year, the National Association for Business Resources asks major metropolitan areas across the United States for nominations to find the 101 "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®." The NABR looks for companies which go above and beyond in their commitment to their workers, their communities, and the futures of both.
An independent research firm evaluates each nominated company. To provide an internal review, the research firm sends management and employees a series of anonymous surveys to complete. Once evaluations are completed, the results are compared to determine ranking and inclusion on the area's "Best and Brightest" list.
JDC Group received recognition for achievements in creating a superior work environment and efforts towards improving the community on June 28th, 2017, at a gala held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. 100 additional Atlanta-based companies also received recognition as being the "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®" for the region.
"It is truly an honor for JDC Group to achieve being one of the 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®' four years in a row," said Johannes Dorsch, JDC Group's Founder and President. "We work tirelessly to provide exceptional talent to our clients and exceptional opportunities to our consultants. In order to provide our clients and consultants with the best, we recognize that we must first provide our employees with a work environment and corporate culture that is supportive, inspiring, and productive. Our continued recognition as a 'Best and Brightest Company to Work For®' acknowledges not only these efforts, but also our amazing team and its commitment to our clients and consultants."
JDC Group prides itself on creating solid and sustainable relationships with its clients to provide them with the best possible solutions in a timely and efficient manner. The company recognizes that a part of this mission is encouraging its employees to realize their full potential, and has created a corporate environment that consistently inspires each person who walks through the door, whether they are an employee, a consultant, or a client.
To learn more, visit http://www.jdc-
Contact
marketing@jdc-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse