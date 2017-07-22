 
JDC Group Volunteers at Atlanta Ronald McDonald House for Its Third Annual Volunteer Day of Service

 
 
ATLANTA - July 28, 2017 - PRLog -- JDC Group has an annual tradition of performing a Volunteer Day of Service, which allows its employees a chance to give back to the community. As in previous years, JDC Group employees chose to support Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities for their third annual Volunteer Day of Service, which took place on June 30th and July 27th, 2017.

Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities (ARMHC) supports families of children receiving extended care at Scottish Rite and Egleston hospitals in Atlanta. ARMHC has two houses in the Atlanta area, which provide these families with a home close to their child's hospital. This allows these families to support their child as they heal without having to finance the high costs of a long-term stay away from home.

Since its founding in 1979, Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities has supported over 48,000 families with ill or injured children receiving nearby medical treatment. The charity has helped families from a wide range of situations to be there for their children when they need their family's support to heal and recover during challenging times. Donations and the hard work of volunteers, like those from JDC Group, helps ARMHC

On both days, JDC Group employees went to the ARMHC house near Scottish Rite to bake goodies for the home's occupants. Everything was baked in house so that the JDC Group employees could have the opportunity to meet and interact with guests of the house. The volunteers also toured the house.

The annual Volunteer Day of Service is a favorite among JDC Group employees, who view it as a fantastic opportunity to give back to the community. Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities has been an employee favorite to volunteer with, and it continues to be one of JDC Group's most highly-supported charities.

"Our employees always enjoy being able to contribute to their community by volunteering during our annual Volunteer Day of Service," explained Johannes Dorsch, JDC Group's Founder and President. "Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities provides children with the support and love they need during difficult times, and we are honored to be able to help them achieve their mission through our volunteer and philanthropic efforts."

JDC Group has emphasized the importance of giving back to the community through its Philanthropy Initiative since its founding. For the past three years, the annual Volunteer Day of Service has been a core proponent of the company's Philanthropy Initiative. These philanthropic values can be found in JDC Group's mission statement, "JDC Group will be a highly productive, quality-oriented, and service-minded team focused on company, community, and professional growth." To learn more about Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, visit http://www.armhc.org/.
