News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NetEnrich in Gartner Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure Services
The 2017 Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure Services provides organizations with a comprehensive time horizon of how infrastructure services are positioned in market hype, service maturity and market penetration, enabling them to review the benefits and opportunities infrastructure services offer against the risks they pose. Formerly the Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Services, in 2017 the Hype Cycle has been renamed Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure Services to showcase the focus on hybrid IT, as organizations leverage internal resources in parallel with external resources, in particular cloud.
The main takeaways from the Hype Cycle are:
Hybrid architectures will be the primary mode of service delivery: For the foreseeable future, services such as Hybrid Cloud Computing and Cloud Service Brokerage will become increasingly important. This enables buyers to migrate workloads and transform their infrastructure at their pace and on their terms.
Digital business is everywhere: To ease the move into digital, new consulting services and platforms are now approaching the Peak of Inflated Expectations, with businesses expecting much from these services.
Internet of Things has high or transformational benefits to enterprises:
Intelligent automation services have high or transformational benefits to enterprises:
Outcome-based service contracting is becoming the expectation:
Cloud infrastructure services are rapidly maturing in hybrid environments:
All of the cloud services on this Gartner Hype Cycle (https://www.gartner.com/
About NetEnrich:
NetEnrich is a technology enabled IT operations and infrastructure provider. NetEnrich's technology services factory provides services and solutions for IT Ops, Cloud, Data Centres and Security. NetEnrich partners with CSPs, MSPs, VARs, and distributors across the globe to enable them to rapidly scale business and increase recurring revenues. NetEnrich is a strategic partner with Microsoft on Azure. NetEnrich with six offices around the world, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, USA. Over 500 employees with competencies in various advanced technologies and processes service NetEnrich's over 10 distributors, 100 partners and 1,000 end-clients. Our constantly increasing numbers are a testimony to the customer satisfaction we promise and deliver. To know more please visit https://www.netenrich.com
Sources:
(1) Gartner's "Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure Services 2017" report, published: 26 July 2017, listing NetEnrich as a sample vendor for outcome-based service contracting.
Contact
Ketan Pathki
Director - Marketing
***@netenrich.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse