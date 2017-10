NetEnrich in Gartner Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure Services

Contact

-- NetEnrich was featured alongside Accenture, BT Global Services, Fujitsu, and Tata Consultancy Services for providing transformational benefits, with outcome-based services, in the recent Gartner Report onTheprovides organizations with a comprehensive time horizon of how infrastructure services are positioned in market hype, service maturity and market penetration, enabling them to review the benefits and opportunities infrastructure services offer against the risks they pose. Formerly the Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Services, in 2017 the Hype Cycle has been renamed Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure Services to showcase the focus on hybrid IT, as organizations leverage internal resources in parallel with external resources, in particular cloud.The main takeaways from the Hype Cycle are:will be the primary mode of service deliveryFor the foreseeable future, services such as Hybrid Cloud Computing and Cloud Service Brokerage will become increasingly important. This enables buyers to migrate workloads and transform their infrastructure at their pace and on their terms.is everywhere: To ease the move into digital, new consulting services and platforms are now approaching the, with businesses expecting much from these services.has high or transformational benefits to enterprises:Innovation Triggers on the Hype Cycle include IoT Services, IoT Platform, IoT Networking, IoT Business Solutions, and IoT Enabled Product as a Service. These will transform the way service providers deliver.have high or transformational benefits to enterprises:Services such as Intelligent Automation for Infrastructure Managed Services and Intelligent Automation Next-Generation Services are now starting to move up the Hype Cycle.is becoming the expectation:Outcome-Based Service Contracting is at theand is five to 10 years from mainstream. Many service contracts are based on SLAs, where true Outcome-Based Service Contract outcomes are directly tied to real business metrics, enabled by digital business/IoT.are rapidly maturing in hybrid environments:Services such as Cloud Service Brokerage, wcj Hybrid Cloud Computing, Private Cloud Computing and Public Cloud Storage are viewed as disruptive to traditional outsourcing services and are gaining traction at a fast pace. Yet, they are at different stages of maturity. Most are in theorAll of the cloud services on this Gartner Hype Cycle ( https://www.gartner.com/ doc/3771868/ hype-cycle-hybrid- inf... ) are two to five years from mainstream adoption, with the exception of Private Cloud Computing and Disaster Recovery as a Service, which are both less than two years to mainstream adoption.About NetEnrich:NetEnrich is a technology enabled IT operations and infrastructure provider. NetEnrich's technology services factory provides services and solutions for IT Ops, Cloud, Data Centres and Security. NetEnrich partners with CSPs, MSPs, VARs, and distributors across the globe to enable them to rapidly scale business and increase recurring revenues. NetEnrich is a strategic partner with Microsoft on Azure. NetEnrich with six offices around the world, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, USA. Over 500 employees with competencies in various advanced technologies and processes service NetEnrich's over 10 distributors, 100 partners and 1,000 end-clients. Our constantly increasing numbers are a testimony to the customer satisfaction we promise and deliver. To know more please visit https://www.netenrich.com Sources:(1) Gartner's "Hype Cycle for Hybrid Infrastructure Services 2017" report, published: 26 July 2017, listing NetEnrich as a sample vendor for outcome-based service contracting.