Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

NetEnrich CTO & Vice-president, Javed Sikander featured in TechTarget

 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The article by Paul Korzeniowski, titled Clients migrating to the cloud? Prepare for these challenges, in searchcloudcomputing.com, talks about the challenges of workload allocation, application design and system dependencies, which Channel partners should consider, when pursuing projects. Sharing his views on the subject, NetEnrich CTO & Vice-president, Javed Sikander says, "In just about all cases, firms discover that their legacy application has unexpected dependencies on other systems." NetEnrich is based in San Jose, Calif., and provides cloud migration and other services that channel partners can resell to their customers.

SearchCloudComputing.com, compiles objective, detailed articles, features and tips that break down the vendor hype surrounding all things cloud, and provide valuable insights into key cloud trends and technologies. It provides answers to critical questions and helps you effectively weigh your options, and develop the most appropriate cloud strategy, if any, for your organization.

Paul Korzeniowski's work has appeared in leading business and technology publications, including Forbes, USA Today, InformationWeek, Entrepreneur, Newsweek, DestinationCRM and the TechTarget family of ezines, among others. Topics covered include cloud computing, security, virtualization, Software Defined Data Centers, mobility, and certification programs.

The article (http://searchcloudprovider.techtarget.com/feature/Clients...) quotes Javed Sikander, responsible for strategy, development and evangelism of enterprise cloud solutions and services, at NetEnrich. Prior to joining NetEnrich, Javed served as the CEO of XtreamIT, a solution and services provider company. Javed also served as a senior director at Microsoft for over a decade, where he oversaw the vision and development wcj of Windows Azure BizTalk Services and helped Microsoft evangelize the Office platform. Javed holds a Master's in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Dallas.

About NetEnrich:

NetEnrich is a technology enabled IT operations and infrastructure provider. NetEnrich's technology services factory provides services and solutions for IT Ops, Cloud, Data Centres and Security. NetEnrich partners with CSPs, MSPs, VARs, and distributors across the globe to enable them to rapidly scale business and increase recurring revenues. NetEnrich is a strategic partner with Microsoft on Azure. NetEnrich with six offices around the world, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, USA. Over 500 employees with competencies in various advanced technologies and processes service NetEnrich's over 10 distributors, 100 partners and 1,000 end-clients. Our constantly increasing numbers are a testimony to the customer satisfaction we promise and deliver. To know more about NetEnrich, visit https://www.netenrich.com

