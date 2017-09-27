News By Tag
NAACP Crisis Magazine Honors Roger Wilkins Journalist, Educator and Activist in Summer 2017 Issue
Roger Wilkins, former chairman and publisher of The Crisis, was the first African American Assistant Attorney General, a Pulitzer Prize winner for Washington Post's Watergate coverage and nephew of NAACP Executive Director Roy Wilkins.
Wilkins was often the only African American in the halls of power. An attorney, Wilkins was appointed by President Johnson as the first African American Assistant Attorney General. A Pulitzer Prize winning journalist for the Washington Post's Watergate coverage, Wilkins also chaired the Pulitzer Board as well as the editorial boards of the New York Times and the Washington Post. He served on and chaired numerous boards including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and was instrumental in the fight against apartheid. He is the author of the autobiography A Man's Life and Jefferson's Pillow: The Founding Fathers and the Dilemma of Black Patriotism. He retired as George Mason's Clarence J. Robinson Professor in 2007 and continued to lecture and write. He died in March 2017.
Justice Laura D. Blackburne, chairman and publisher of The Crisis stated, "Roger will be remembered as a gifted writer, fearless and outspoken voice for the rights of our people, and all people. As publisher of The Crisis, he used this platform to ignite the conscious of these United States during the race rebellions that took place around the wcj nation."
Friend and attorney Vernon Jordan recounted, "Since Roger's death, many journalists have drawn comparisons between our current moment and the Watergate era. I can't help but recall Roger's phenomenal writings of that time, and miss his pen and his voice today. In these times of ours, we need men of Roger's talent and integrity more than ever, and I am grateful to have known him."
The issue also examines how the government created residential segregation - redlining, which has impacted education, employment and income for minority populations. There is a feature on renowned Harlem Renaissance era writer Chester Himes, author of Cotton Comes to Harlem and If He Hollars Let Him Go, who challenged taboos. In addition, the new American University Anti-Racist Research and Policy Center will be examined.
"The NAACP Today" section reviews the NAACP's 108th national convention in Baltimore where former Attorney General Eric Holder addressed attendees to the 31st Clarence Mitchell Memorial Luncheon on issues relating to voting and redistricting. Coverage also includes an overview of the NAACP "Listening Tour "as the organization retools for the future, criminal justice reform and the NextGen program that will provide 12 months of leadership development training to NAACP members ages 21 to 35.
ABOUT THE CRISIS MAGAZINE
At 107 years-old, The Crisis is the NAACP's official journal. In November 1910, the premier issue of The Crisis was launched under the leadership of Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois, the renowned journalist, historian and civil rights leader. The Crisis, chronicling the history of Black America and the African Diaspora, is the oldest continually published Black magazine in America and the publication that nurtured the Harlem Renaissance. Among the outstanding contributors during the early period were James Weldon Johnson, Claude McKay, H.L. Mencken, Jean Toomer, Jessie Fauset, Oswald Garrison Villard, Clarence Darrow, Mary White Ovington and Horace Mann Bond. Langston Hughes was first published his signature poem "The Negro Speaks of Rivers" in The Crisis in 1921. The Crisis magazine, The Crisis has also been instrumental in marketing the NAACP's acclaimed Image Awards. Today, The Crisis continues as a quarterly journal of covering newsmakers in civil rights, history, politics and culture.
The Crisis Publishing Company, Inc. also produces "The Crisis Today" radio program which airs on New York's WTHE-AM, and via the web every Tuesday from 1:00pm – 2:00pm EST. It also airs on Fayetteville, North Carolina's WCCG-FM. For more information, check out www.thecrisismagazine.com and follow us on Twitter at @thecrisismag (https://twitter.com/
