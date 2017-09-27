News By Tag
Merge Design Welcomes New Sales Group for North & South Carolina
"We are very excited to have a firm like TopReps working with us seeing their professional sales staff has a proven history of being well liked, knowledgeable and responsive."
TopReps mission is to provide solutions for thoughtfully designed spaces. Working closely with the A&D community, TopRep's President Don Smith has over 40 years of experience in Sales and the Furniture industry and associate Heloisa Bickmore has a BA of Architecture from NC State University wcj with 15 years of combined experience in Design, Sales and the Furniture industry to assist from inception to installation of projects that range in scale and category.
About Merge Design Co.
Merge Design Company is the exclusive manufacturer of the award-winning extremeconcrete®
www.MergeDesignCo.com
Contact
Merge Design Company
***@mergedesignco.com
