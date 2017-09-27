 
Merge Design Welcomes New Sales Group for North & South Carolina

 
 
MergeDesignSampleBoxes
MergeDesignSampleBoxes
RALEIGH, N.C. - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Merge Design is pleased to welcome NC based sales firm, TopReps, as the newest member of extremeconcrete® sales force. TopReps are an experienced group who will be administering extremeconcrete® commercial sales and customer service throughout North and South Carolina.

"We are very excited to have a firm like TopReps working with us seeing their professional sales staff has a proven history of being well liked, knowledgeable and responsive." says Peter Bustin, President of Merge Design.

TopReps mission is to provide solutions for thoughtfully designed spaces. Working closely with the A&D community, TopRep's President Don Smith has over 40 years of experience in Sales and the Furniture industry and associate Heloisa Bickmore has a BA of Architecture from NC State University wcj with 15 years of combined experience in Design, Sales and the Furniture industry to assist from inception to installation of projects that range in scale and category.

About Merge Design Co.

Merge Design Company is the exclusive manufacturer of the award-winning extremeconcrete® line of LEED-contributing, eco-sensitive concrete materials and products. From the original extremeconcrete® | monochrome™, to the newer materials, eco-X™, micro™ and Xposed™, Merge Design drives the evolution of cast concrete products by collaborating with visionary designers, architects, and clients to create high impact, LEED-contributing concrete essentials.

Visit www.MergeDesignCo.com (http://mergedesignco.com/index.html)

