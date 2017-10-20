Merge Design Adds New extremeconcrete® North American Distributor

 
October 2017





RALEIGH, N.C. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- In an effort to expand the extremeconcrete® brand and facilitate product distribution on the East Coast, Merge Design Co. added Richmond, Va based distributor of eco-friendly materials, Eco Supply, to their sales & marketing team. Eco Supply will initially manage sales and distribution in the eastern territories of the United States and Canada. Peter Bustin, President of Merge Design, speaks about his enthusiasm for the new group. "We are very excited to have a company like Eco Supply on our team that is dedicated and passionate to bringing sustainable materials to the A+D communities throughout North America."

"Eco Supply is an activist business that promotes environmentally friendly products wcj and building techniques" states Principal, Bart Bettencourt. "We have real working experience with the products we sell and represent; fabricating, installing and servicing most of our lines and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Merge Design's extremeconcrete® to our customers."
For more information about Eco Supply, visit their website at www.ecosupplycenter.com .

About Merge Design Co.

Merge Design Company is the exclusive manufacturer of the award-winning extremeconcrete® line of LEED-contributing, eco-sensitive concrete materials and products. From the original extremeconcrete® | monochrome™, to the newer materials, eco-X™, micro™ and Xposed™, Merge Design drives the evolution of cast concrete products by collaborating with visionary designers, architects, and clients to create high impact, LEED-contributing concrete essentials.

Visit www.MergeDesignCo.com (http://mergedesignco.com/index.html)

