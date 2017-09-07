Merge Design Co. Introduces LEED-Contributing, 3cm thick extremeconcrete® surfacing Slabs

RALEIGH, N.C.
- Sept. 12, 2017
- PRLog
-- Merge Design Company, exclusive manufacturer of the LEED-contributing extremeconcrete®
line of eco-sensitive materials, announces the availability of large format, 3cm thick slabs of extremeconcrete®
for surfacing. Each 3cm thick slab is 60"x108", weighs approximately 14 lbs. per square foot and is available now in every extremeconcrete®
color and material. Designed with fabricators in mind, slabs are easily fabricated and installed just like natural stone, utilizing the same tools and techniques to achieve predictable results. Samples and slabs can be ordered at MergeDesignCo.com.
"In addition to our custom sized slabs, we wanted to make this industry standard available for easier management and fabrication,"
said Peter Bustin, president of Merge Design Company. "extremeconcrete®
has been loved by architects, designers and fixture and furniture makers for years," he added. "It's in thousands of locations, from retail and institutional, to hospitality and homes."
extremeconcrete®
has evolved to become as much as 85% recycled content diverted from waste streams. Most ingredients in extremeconcrete®
are sourced from within a 500 mile wcj radius, making it a highly desirable LEED-contributing material.
About Merge Design Co.
Merge Design Company is the exclusive manufacturer of the award-winning extremeconcrete®
line of LEED-contributing, eco-sensitive concrete materials and products. From the original extremeconcrete®
| monochrome™, to the newer materials, eco-X™, micro™ and Xposed™, Merge Design drives the evolution of cast concrete products by collaborating with visionary designers, architects, and clients to create high impact, LEED-contributing concrete essentials.
Visit www.MergeDesignCo.com (http://mergedesignco.com/index.html
)