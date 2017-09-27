 
News By Tag
* Biotech
* Rare Disease
* Boston
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
September 2017
30292827


P4A attends the Festival of Genomics in Boston

Partners4Access will attend the Festival of Genomics in Boston on October 3rd, 2017. Sophie Schmitz, Managing Partner at P4A will be there meeting representatives of the research and patient community as well as the pharmaceutical industry.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Biotech
* Rare Disease
* Boston

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

LONDON - Oct. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Festival celebrates the achievements made within genomics and human health. The 1200 attendees aim to "shape ideas, challenge perceptions and foster collaboration" focusing on the four key topics:

-          Personalizing Medicine

-          Enabling Data

-          Precision Therapeutics

-          Research & Development

Fostering collaboration, challenge perception and shape ideas within human genomics is fully supported by Partners4Access, Schmitz: "At Partners4Access, we are already collaborating with a number of stakeholders in the field and our upcoming webinar series on gene-therapy (http://partners4access.com/webinars-and-conferences/gene-therapy/) will further strengthen our position as a leading consultancy working within gene-therapy."

In addition to the Festival wcj of Genomics, Partners4Access will be attending this years' ISPOR conference in Glasgow presenting several research posters on gene-therapy and digital medicine and will present at the World Orphan Drug Congress in Barcelona.

To schedule meetings with Partners4Access at any of the conferences or to get further information about the activities within gene-therapy, please reach us at contact@partners4access.com

Registration to the first webinar series will be open from October onwards.

ABOUT P4A

Partners4Access are global consultants specialised in orphan drug access.

The company support the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry along their launch journey to help secure successful price, reimbursement and access for orphan drugs. Partners4Access has solid partnerships with clients supporting their strategy and operations to effectively ensure launch success.

For more information contact Partners4Access www.partners4access.comor call us on +44(0)20 38743300

Contact
Partners4Access
***@partners4access.com
End
Source:
Email:***@partners4access.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Partners4Access News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share