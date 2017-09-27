News By Tag
P4A attends the Festival of Genomics in Boston
Partners4Access will attend the Festival of Genomics in Boston on October 3rd, 2017. Sophie Schmitz, Managing Partner at P4A will be there meeting representatives of the research and patient community as well as the pharmaceutical industry.
- Personalizing Medicine
- Enabling Data
- Precision Therapeutics
- Research & Development
Fostering collaboration, challenge perception and shape ideas within human genomics is fully supported by Partners4Access, Schmitz: "At Partners4Access, we are already collaborating with a number of stakeholders in the field and our upcoming webinar series on gene-therapy (http://partners4access.com/
In addition to the Festival wcj of Genomics, Partners4Access will be attending this years' ISPOR conference in Glasgow presenting several research posters on gene-therapy and digital medicine and will present at the World Orphan Drug Congress in Barcelona.
To schedule meetings with Partners4Access at any of the conferences or to get further information about the activities within gene-therapy, please reach us at contact@partners4access.com
Registration to the first webinar series will be open from October onwards.
ABOUT P4A
Partners4Access are global consultants specialised in orphan drug access.
The company support the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry along their launch journey to help secure successful price, reimbursement and access for orphan drugs. Partners4Access has solid partnerships with clients supporting their strategy and operations to effectively ensure launch success.
For more information contact Partners4Access www.partners4access.comor call us on +44(0)20 38743300
Partners4Access
