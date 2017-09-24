News By Tag
High Stick Vodka Wins at China Wine and Spirits Awards During Typhoon
This small Canadian Vodka company is making their mark among tasting judges internationally. Now in China judges (buyers) have recognized the high quality of High Stick Vodka among 5000 products submitted.
CWSA is the most influential wine and spirits competition in the world - helping to sell a staggering 90 million bottles per year. Long renowned internationally as the biggest and most prestigious wine and spirits competition in China, CWSA Judges are the most powerful buyers in China.
'When we heard Typhoon 10 was coming – the highest level possible, and that this was only the 15th time since 1946, we knew it was a big one', a CWSA Spokesman reported. 'The Judges, are very important people and they travel from every corner of mainland China to attend CWSA and we were determined to continue the blindtasting. Assembling this 'Power Group' takes months of planning and long established relationships. The Judges were excellent sports and literally tasted samples calmly throughout the night, despite Typhoon Hato. This demonstrates the robustness and ambition of the market here. Wine is serious business in China. CWSA Judges want to be the first to taste the newest offerings from producers around the world so they are the first to buy what CWSA Results announce.'
CWSA 2017 was the biggest on record with an excess of 5,000 wcj samples from 55 countries around the world. High profile entrants include Peter Lehmann, Jacob's Creek, Bacardi, Sileni, Bernard Magrez, Casa Ermelinda Freitas, Champagne Collet, Dewar's and Label 5.
'We are so proud to hear that our vodka performed so well at CWSA 2017' reported Illarion Shulakewych president of High Stick Vodka. 'It is so impressive that the blind tasting continued despite the extreme weather Yet the Typhoon would not slow the judges down. We want to send a big thank you to the CWSA Judges for there dedication. We are ecstatic to be showcasing our CWSA Medal to ensure all see our quality level and how proud the team is to make High Stick Vodka a GOLD CWSA Medal Winner'
'China is now an essential market for us, whether selling within China, or around the world to Chinese luxury tourists. CWSA is recognised globally so this is a big push for our further development' reported Illarion Shulakewych , president of High Stick Vodka Ltd.
