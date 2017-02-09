News By Tag
High Stick Vodka Launches new bottle
Canada's premium vodka launches a traditional bottle in Canada and ready for distribution worldwide.
For a few years now, High Stick Vodka has been producing an artisan crafted hand blown glass hockey stick filled with one of the best Vodka available in Canada. This award winning vodka has been winning hearts and minds in both western Canada and the US. After consistently winning double gold 2 years running at the at the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America trade show and last year winning best vodka in show, it only made sense to provide consumers the vodka in a more accessible bottle.
This bottle was designed in the spirit of the stick. It is square and reflects the premium nature of the vodka held inside. Made easy to keep in the freezer so it does not roll when laid on its side and priced competitively. High Stick Vodka is excited to see this bottle on store shelves in Alberta and soon to be distributed in Western Canada and select USA states.
Distilled and bottled in the heart of the Okanagan in British Columbia, Canada the vodka is created in small batches using the finest distilled grain spirit and mixed with the purest of mountain spring water to bring you the most smooth Canadian ultra-premium vodka. High Stick Vodka in the traditional bottle will be available at retail for the suggested price of $34.99
