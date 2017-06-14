 
News By Tag
* Beverage
* Canada
* Entertainment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Edmonton
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

High Stick Vodka Wins Double Gold in NY

Canadian High Stick Vodka wows judges once more at international tasting competition and wins highest award -- Double Gold.
 
 
O8A6586_web
O8A6586_web
EDMONTON, Alberta - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Premium High Stick Vodka is usually known for its unique signature bottle created by hand blown artisans in the shape of a hockey stick but is now establishing itself is truly a top shelf Vodka.

Just recently The Fifty Best has announced that High Stick Vodka was awared the Double Gold medal, the highest honour available.  A pre-qualifed panel of judces blind-taste the competitors and rate them indivudually on a 1-5 point scoring system. After tallying the scores, medals are awarded based on judges' impressions.

This latest award only underlines the consistent high qualty of High Stick vodka since winning double gold 2 years running at the at the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America trade show. Winning double gold in 2015 and winning best vodka in show in 2016.

Distilled and bottled in the heart of the Okanagan in British Columbia, Canada the vodka is created in small batches using the finest 4 times distilled grain spirit and mixed with the purest of mountain spring water to bring you the most smooth Canadian ultra-premium vodka.

The complete ranking of results and the associated tasting notes can be found here: http://www.thefiftybest.com/spirits/best_vodka/

More information http://www.highstickvodka.com/product

Contact
info@highstickvodka.com
***@highstickvodka.com
End
Source:High Stick Vodka Ltd.
Email:***@highstickvodka.com Email Verified
Tags:Beverage, Canada, Entertainment
Industry:Food
Location:Edmonton - Alberta - Canada
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
High Stick Vodka News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share