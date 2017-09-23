 
Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
29282726252423


KAYAK Enthusiasts Welcome to Opening Day at PADDLE SHACK in OCEANSIDE

25%-75% Discount on All Product Plus Giveaways, Free Food, Caps or Kayak Lesson Voucher
 
 
OCEANSIDE, Calif. - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The beauty of kayaking is that it serves various levels of interest of the paddle sportsman or sportswoman—kayaks for fishing, kayaks for wave riders, kayaks for leisure—an amazing activity for all that love their Pacific Ocean.

Paddle Shack is a newcomer to Oceanside, the first USA location,  but the company has a tenure in the kayak and canoe industry and part of Kayak Distribution with four  stores in Canada.  "Most people, even avid Kayakers, don't realize that Kayaking was introduced to the summer Olympics in Berlin.  Kayaking is also used in special missions by the US Marines, British Commandos, and The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command," says owner, Marc Pelland.

The Kayak product line offers many accessories, "Gear", in the shop from carts, roof racks, clothing, paddles, safety equipment, standup boards, and much more.  Kayak styles include "sit on top" to cockpit single seat, to tandem seating for more than one paddler or taking the family pup along.  The beauty of the shop in Oceanside is that the staff is there to answer questions for the professional kayaker to the newcomer.  You can even try the kayak before the purchase—it's a win-win situation wcj for everyone.

The new store has over 300 Kayaks in stock, offers new and used products to ensure Paddle Shack meets everyone's budget.  A Military VIP and Chamber of Commerce membership is available giving weekly specials and discounts—be sure to register at the counter with your ID.

Everyone is invited to attend the opening on Saturday, September 30th, a free cap or voucher for a free kayak rental, enjoy free hot dogs, and roam the store and find your ideal kayak for Z & X Generations, Millennials (Generation Y) to Baby Boomers—a leisure sport for everyone.  Staff is available to answer all questions so do take advantage of their knowledge.  Paddle Shack invites everyone to stop by for free hot dogs, drinks, cap or kayak lesson voucher.

Store hours are 9am-5pm on Saturday, Sunday 10am-5pm, discount prices are valid between September 30th through October 8th.   Store location is 2905A Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, CA 92054, Tel: (760) 290-4997, Email, http://www.oceansidepaddleshack.com

Robert Charles
***@acostaglobal.us
AGM, LLC
Email:***@acostaglobal.us Email Verified
Click to Share