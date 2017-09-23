 
UnitDoseOne Named Pitchfire Winner at RoboBusiness 2017

 
 
RoboBusiness 2017 Pitchfire Winner - UnitDoseOne
RoboBusiness 2017 Pitchfire Winner - UnitDoseOne
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Sept. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- On Sept. 27, 2017 RoboBusiness hosted its annual Startup Pitchfire event -- a must-attend for leading investors, robotics entrepreneurs, and innovators alike. Attendees were granted a first glimpse at exciting new technologies and emerging companies, as eight startup hopefuls each received five minutes to pitch to a panel of judges including investors and robotics experts, as well as a packed room of RoboBusiness attendees.

WiBotic was named third in the event, while TwinswHeel took second place. In the end, it was UnitDoseOne that prevailed victorious, winning a multitude of benefits that include:

• A $1,000 cash prize
• International media coverage
• Year-long editorial coverage by Robotics Business Review and Robotics Trends
• An all-expenses paid trip to RoboBusiness 2018
• An introduction to and meeting with investors and industry experts to discuss their business' strategy

ABOUT UNIT DOSE ONE:
UnitDoseOne uses advanced robotics to fully automate hospital pharmacies, taking care of hospital drugs logistics. It offers an innovative modular and scalable robotic hospital pharmacy which prepares doses of drugs in individual sets for patients – thus helping hospitals distribute medicines faster and more efficiently.

Read Story: http://robobusiness.com/about/event-news/unitdoseone-name...

Emceed by Gray Bright, Director of Business at Left Field Labs, this year's competition was judged by:

• Terry Fong -- Director of Intelligent Robotics Group, NASA Ames Research Center
• Valery Komissarova -- Partner, Grishin Robotics
• Oliver Mitchell -- Partner, Autonomy Ventures
• Steven Waelbers -- CTO, The Kobi Company

"All of the contestants were phenomenal and have truly inspiring technologies," said Eugene Demaitre, RoboBusiness co-chair and senior editor of Robotics Business Review. "This year's event was a true testament to how far the robotics industry has advanced. We'd like to congratulate UnitDoseOne for winning this year's Pitchfire and extend our gratitude and best wishes to all the others involved."

On Sept. 28, a fireside chat will be conducted with UnitDoseOne on the expo floor of RoboBusiness. This interview wcj will take place at 2:30 PM PST on the Expo Theater Stage and is open to all RoboBusiness attendees.

RoboBusiness' Startup Pitchfire is presented by Robotics Business Review and Robotics Trends.

About RoboBusiness
Produced by Robotics Business Review and Robotics Trends, RoboBusiness is the pioneering event of the global robotics industry and the most important gathering of the year for those seeking to learn more about robotics and profit from the technology. For over 12 years, RoboBusiness has brought together thousands of executives, engineers, investors, startups, and robotics experts from around the world to learn from one another and build robotics strategies that they can immediately use to grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. Visit www.robobusiness.com.

For more information, visit www.robobusiness.com.
Join the conversation: @RoboticBusiness | #RoboBusiness.

