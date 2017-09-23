News By Tag
UnitDoseOne Named Pitchfire Winner at RoboBusiness 2017
WiBotic was named third in the event, while TwinswHeel took second place. In the end, it was UnitDoseOne that prevailed victorious, winning a multitude of benefits that include:
• A $1,000 cash prize
• International media coverage
• Year-long editorial coverage by Robotics Business Review and Robotics Trends
• An all-expenses paid trip to RoboBusiness 2018
• An introduction to and meeting with investors and industry experts to discuss their business' strategy
ABOUT UNIT DOSE ONE:
UnitDoseOne uses advanced robotics to fully automate hospital pharmacies, taking care of hospital drugs logistics. It offers an innovative modular and scalable robotic hospital pharmacy which prepares doses of drugs in individual sets for patients – thus helping hospitals distribute medicines faster and more efficiently.
Read Story: http://robobusiness.com/
Emceed by Gray Bright, Director of Business at Left Field Labs, this year's competition was judged by:
• Terry Fong -- Director of Intelligent Robotics Group, NASA Ames Research Center
• Valery Komissarova -- Partner, Grishin Robotics
• Oliver Mitchell -- Partner, Autonomy Ventures
• Steven Waelbers -- CTO, The Kobi Company
"All of the contestants were phenomenal and have truly inspiring technologies,"
On Sept. 28, a fireside chat will be conducted with UnitDoseOne on the expo floor of RoboBusiness. This interview wcj will take place at 2:30 PM PST on the Expo Theater Stage and is open to all RoboBusiness attendees.
RoboBusiness' Startup Pitchfire is presented by Robotics Business Review and Robotics Trends.
About RoboBusiness
Produced by Robotics Business Review and Robotics Trends, RoboBusiness is the pioneering event of the global robotics industry and the most important gathering of the year for those seeking to learn more about robotics and profit from the technology. For over 12 years, RoboBusiness has brought together thousands of executives, engineers, investors, startups, and robotics experts from around the world to learn from one another and build robotics strategies that they can immediately use to grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. Visit www.robobusiness.com.
