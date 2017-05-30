RoboBusiness 2017: Shaping the Future of Industry

Conference & Expo to take place this September in Santa Clara, California.

-- RoboBusiness is the event that pioneered and championed the robotics industry and is the only event with the credibility and vision to point confidently to where the market is moving.Thousands of executives, engineers, investors, startups and robotics experts from around the world will convene September 27-28 in Santa Clara, California to develop critical partnerships, get a first look at the latest technology, and build robotics strategies that can be immediately put to use.The 2017 conference has been crafted with one goal in mind: To meet the needs of the entire robotics ecosystem. Both robotics industry professionals as well as end users seeking to adopt or scale-up robotics within their companies will discover programming and special events tailored to address their unique challenges.Throughout the two-day event, top-level speakers will present in the areas of:• Adopting and Implementing Robotics• How to Get ROI From Robotics• Robotics Nuts and Bolts for Your Business• What Can AI and IoT Do for You?The RoboBusiness expo is home to 100+ exhibitors and hundreds of robotics products, allowing attendees to touch and test robotics solutions and find the products that best fit their needs. Witness product unveilings, learn from hands-on demos and expert Q&As in the Expo Theater, and network with the world's leading innovators and investors—all under one roof.Attention Startups! This year's RoboBusiness will feature an expanded startup presence that includes:• A dedicated Startup Zone on the Expo Floor• Startup-orientated education• Networking events designed to connect startups with investors and potential partners• Pitchfire:Startups pitch their products to Venture Capitalist judges and a live audience at this annual eventDue to the success of its inaugural year, the Chief Robotics Officer (CRO) Network Summit will return to RoboBusiness – kicking off the event on September 26. This half-day program is an executive meeting designed to promote idea sharing and networking between current and aspiring "CROs" facing similar challenges. The aim is to better prepare these professionals for robotics technology management while presenting a vision about where the Chief Robotics Officer role is headed."Today's businesses are changing dramatically and the need to adopt robotics solutions to stay current and maintain a competitive edge has never been greater," said Jim Wagner, General Manager of Robo Business Media. "RoboBusiness is designed to offer great value to all those affected by this shift, regardless of their position or industry."Join the conversation:@RoboticBusiness | #RoboBusiness.Produced byand, RoboBusiness is the pioneering event of the global robotics industry and the most important gathering of the year for those seeking to learn more about and profit from robotics. For over 12 years, RoboBusiness has brought together thousands of executives, engineers, investors, startups and robotics experts from around the world to learn from one another and build robotics strategies that can be immediately put to use to grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. RoboBusiness is supported by its parent company, Robo Business Media. Visit http://www.robobusiness.com.Robo Business Media (RBM) is the largest events and media company for robotics and unmanned systems in the world. Producing events in the United States, Europe and Asia, some of RBM's events include RoboBusiness and TUSExpo among others. RBM's leading digital publications,and, provide readers with news, analysis and research that spans robotics, unmanned systems, and artificial intelligence. Visit http://www.robobusinessmedia.com.