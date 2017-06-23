Pitch Your Robotics Startup to Investors at RoboBusiness

RoboBusiness Pitchfire is a must-attend event for investors, robotics entrepreneurs and innovation leaders alike. Get a first glimpse at cutting-edge technologies from robotics' most exciting emerging companies.

RoboBusiness Pitchfire

-- RoboBusiness is the pioneering event of the global robotics industry and the only event that meets the needs of the entire robotics ecosystem. Over 2,000 executives, engineers, investors, startups and robotics experts from around the world will convene September 27-28 in Santa Clara, California for this 2-day conference and expo designed around advancing business with automation and AI. Attendees will develop critical partnerships, get a first look at the latest technology, and build robotics strategies that can be immediately put to use.An opening-day highlight of RoboBusiness is Pitchfire: a must-attend event for investors, robotics entrepreneurs and innovation leaders alike. Attendees get a first glimpse at cutting-edge technologies from robotics' most exciting emerging companies, and the opportunity to forge new commercial partnerships.Share your idea with the world. Enter for your chance to shine as a startup selected to pitch your business on stage. Selected entrepreneurs are each given 2 minutes to pitch to a panel of judges comprised of renowned venture capitalists and robotics experts as well as a packed room of RoboBusiness attendees."RoboBusiness is where strategies are created, partnerships are formed, new products are unveiled, and big ideas are dreamed up," says Steve Crowe, co-chair of RoboBusiness and managing editor of Robotics Trends. "Each year we seek the rising stars of the robotics startup universe. We look for emerging companies that intimately understand their target market and have modeled their business plan around it."• Invaluable exposure in front of the entire RoboBusiness audience• Networking and feedback from industry investors and advisors• A company listing on RoboticsBusinessReview.com• A free RoboBusiness 2017 Full Conference pass• International media coverage• Year-long editorial coverage byand• An all-expense paid trip to RoboBusiness 2018• An introduction to and meeting with investors and industry experts to discuss your business' strategyTo learn more, visit: robobusiness.com/conference/startups.Sadako Technologies, Autonomous Marine Systems, inVia Robotics, Catalina Health, Cubit, Rokid, RightHand Robotics, Soft Robotics, Knightscope.Last year The Kobi Company prevailed victorious. The Kobi Company showcased an autonomous robot for yard work that can maintain the lawn and remove snow and leaves. According to the company, the robot does most of the work a contractor does, but at a fraction of the price and with the convenience of 24/7 service.The RoboBusiness startup experience also includes the opportunity to sign up for VC Office Hours, which lets startups meet with venture capitalist representatives to discuss business plans and facilitate networking. Additional networking events are available as well for startups to get to meet potential suppliers, partners, or customers. Plus, the Expo floor will feature startup-focused educational programming as well as a dedicated "Startup Zone" of exhibiting startup companies.Witness the excitement first-hand by attending RoboBusiness. Presented byand, the 2017 conference has been crafted with one goal in mind: To meet the needs of both robotics industry professionals as well as end users seeking to adopt or scale-up robotics within their companies. All sectors of the ecosystem will discover programming and special events tailored to address their unique challenges. Join over 2,000 attendees from around the world September 27-28 as they come together to help shape the future of industry.Join the conversation:#RoboBusiness