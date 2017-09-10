News By Tag
RoboBusiness VC Office Hours Connects Startups & Investors
Register your robotics startup for RoboBusiness VC Office Hours to connect with investors from ABB Tech Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, Autonomy Ventures, DFJ, Grishin Robotics, Lemnos Labs, Moment Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund and Tsing Capital.
RoboBusiness is the event that pioneered and championed the robotics industry and is the only event with the credibility and vision to point confidently to where the market is moving.
Thousands of executives, engineers, investors, startups and robotics experts from around the world will convene to develop critical partnerships, get a first look at the latest technology, and build robotics strategies that can be immediately put to use.
During VC Office Hours, startups will have an opportunity to gain valuable business plan feedback from professionals who know the robotics industry inside-out.
To participate, startups must have an Expo or Full Conference pass for RoboBusiness and sign up for appointment times with their preferred investors in advance of the event.
Startups looking for a competitive edge can set appointments to meet representatives from ABB Tech Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures, Autonomy Ventures, DFJ, Grishin Robotics, Lemnos Labs, Moment Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund and Tsing Capital.
Make an Appointment:
http://robobusiness.com/
RoboBusiness further shines the spotlight on startups with its Pitchfire competition, a must-attend event for investors, entrepreneurs and innovation leaders alike. Selected startups receive 5 minutes to pitch their business to a panel of judges made up of VCs and robotics experts.
And programming for startups at RoboBusiness includes:
What We as Investors Look for in Robotics
September 27, 3:00pm - 3:30pm
Panel: Jim Adler, Managing Director, Toyota AI Ventures; Ryan Kuder, Managing Director, Techstars Anywhere; Georg Stieler, Managing Director, Asia, STM Stieler
The robotics industry is fragmented among many end-user segments and types of robots, so what do venture capitalists want to see in startups? In addition to our VC Office Hours, this is a chance to peek behind the curtain of investment wizards.
How to Get Funding as a Startup
September 27, 2:30pm - 3:00pm
Panel: Oliver Mitchell, Partner, Autonomy Ventures; Rosanna Myers, CEO, Carbon Robotics
For every robotics or AI startup that takes off, many more are unsuccessful. Learn from those who made it on how they learned from the school of hard knocks about knowing their users, getting investment, and bringing their products to market.
IP and Legal Protections for Startups
September 28, 1:30pm - 2:15pm
Speaker: Dave Bourgeau, Intellectual wcj Property Attorney, Kolisch Hartwell, PC
In this talk, patent attorney Dave Bourgeau will share concrete steps every company should take to understand and protect their intellectual property. The talk includes an overview of IP concepts – patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets – and a discussion of several common questions and scenarios. If you're looking for practical, actionable steps you can take to protect your valuation and secure your company's IP assets, this is the talk for you.
For more information or to register to attend, visit http://robobusiness.com/
Join the conversation:
About RoboBusiness
Produced by Robotics Business Review and Robotics Trends, RoboBusiness is the pioneering event of the global robotics industry and the most important gathering of the year for those seeking to learn more about and profit from robotics. For over 12 years, RoboBusiness has brought together thousands of executives, engineers, investors, startups and robotics experts from around the world to learn from one another and build robotics strategies that can be immediately put to use to grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. RoboBusiness is supported by its parent company, Robo Business Media. Visit www.robobusiness.com.
Contact
Sarah Kastrinelis
***@ehpub.com
