Eagle Commercial Realty Services Announces Sale of Van's Storage
Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services Sells Van's Storage.
Jeff Gorden, Vice President of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction;
"This sale represents the very best of our relationships in the industry and service first mindset." said Jeff Gorden "The seller had been called on by many competitors recently but our collaboration with him over the years in operational and market enhancements made us wcj a clear choice for the sale assignment."
Eagle Commercial arranged an off market trade the request of the parties. Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.
About Eagle Commercial.
Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix, AZ is an Argus Self Storage Sales Network Affiliate and specializes in the sale of self storage and RV storage properties.
Our self storage specialty group is sourcing multiple qualified buyers daily and is actively searching for additional Self Storage, Boat and RV Storage purchase opportunities.
Contact
Eagle Commercial Realty Services
***@gorden-group.com
