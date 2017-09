Eagle Commercial Realty Services Announces Sale of Van's Storage

Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services Sells Van's Storage.

-- Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO is pleased to announce the sale of Van's Storage in the community of Fountain Hills, Arizona. The self storage facility sold September 22, 2017 for an undisclosed sum. The property was initially constructed in 1978 and has more than 315 units of drive up self storage, over 200 RV and boat storage spaces and a cell tower on just over five acres. The property is located in an area of constrained supply for self storage within proximity to multiple residential communities and local businesses.Jeff Gorden, Vice President of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction;a private party. The purchaser was an affiliate of Irvine, CA based Guardian Storage Centers, LLC."This sale represents the very best of our relationships in the industry and service first mindset." said Jeff Gorden "The seller had been called on by many competitors recently but our collaboration with him over the years in operational and market enhancements made us wcj a clear choice for the sale assignment."Eagle Commercial arranged an off market trade the request of the parties. Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.About Eagle Commercial.Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix, AZ is an Argus Self Storage Sales Network Affiliate and specializes in the sale of self storage and RV storage properties.Our self storage specialty group is sourcing multiple qualified buyers daily and is actively searching for additional Self Storage, Boat and RV Storage purchase opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden- group.com