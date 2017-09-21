KeyMedia Music Group Announces the First NYC Workshop Performance of The Pass by Denise Marsa

 
Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
27262524232221

THE PASS by Denise Marsa

 
 
THE PASS by Denise Marsa
THE PASS by Denise Marsa
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- NYC performer, singer, songwriter Denise Marsa has undying dreams, a vivid spirit and a substantial music catalog of what many have called "catchy, beautifully powerful"  songs. The story of THE PASS begins when Denise meets theater legend Gretchen Cryer and together they immediately go to work on Marsa's idea for her one woman show: vignettes mingled with her original songs written over the past four decades. THE PASS evolves to tell the true tales of hit records, publishing deals with Warner Bros Music and Warner/Chappell, a record deal with a label run by a 21 year old French billionaire's son, and Marsa's own personal secrets. The production focuses on Marsa's development as a musician, artist, and individual struggling with relationships and solitude. Filled with levity and candor, it centers on the concept of being true to your own definition of success, no matter what the consequences.

The audience will travel with Marsa as she starts her career wcj in the mid-70's, continues through the highly volatile, emotional 80's, into the tech driven 90's on into the present day.  From her start in her West Village studio apartment dating from 1810, to London to West Hollywood and back again, you will come to know Marsa as an explorer, an innovator, and a woman drenched in tenacity--unwilling to play the game by anyone else's rules but her own.

On September 28th, a private audience will view the first production in the NYC home of director Gretchen Cryer. This staging will serve as a workshop, in which the audience will be encouraged to critique all aspects of THE PASS and to offer suggestions. Marsa will be joined onstage by Spanish pianist, composer and recording artist Marta Sanchez. BMG Music, with whom Marsa entered into an administrative deal in 2016, is sponsoring this workshop.

About Denise Marsa: Best known to date as the other voice on Dean Freidman's LUCKY STARS; the record was a UK top ten hit duet. Marsa has performed throughout the UK and Scotland as well as at Los Angeles's The Roxy and The Troubadour. She is also the lead voice on THE FLIRTS HELPLESS (YOU TOOK MY LOVE), the Billboard International dance hit. Her songs have appeared in various TV series and films.  Marsa was one of the first to embrace the indie revolution, a movement in the mid-90's, when musicians started to take control of their careers. She owns and operates KeyMedia Public Relations as well as KeyMedia Music Group, the label she started in 1997 to release her solo albums SELF and LIVE FOREVER (2012). She is also known for her work mentoring and producing new talent.

For more information about Denise Marsa and THE PASS please visit: http://www.denisemarsamusic.com/.

Contact
Maryanne Bertollo, KeyMedia Public Relations
***@keymediapublicrelations.com
End
Source:KeyMedia Public Relations
Email:***@keymediapublicrelations.com Email Verified
