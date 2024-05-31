Follow on Google News
Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Denise Marsa Announces Anthemic New Single 'Rainbow' & Album 'PIVOTAL'
By: KeyMedia Public Relations
'Rainbow (Until Dawn Remix)' is the euphoric closing number of 'PIVOTAL' infused with messages of hope, renewal, and optimism. Combining an anthemic dance-pop groove with an up-tempo jubilant arrangement, Marsa's heartfelt vocals seamlessly float over a dynamic bed of vibrant guitar riffs enriched with soaring strings. Poised to be a summer chart-topper and LGBTQ+ anthem, Marsa provides a beacon of light for listeners, inviting them to love whomever, whenever, however, and wherever.
'PIVOTAL' signifies Marsa's rise as an unstoppable recording artist, following the success of her previous release and a career spanning decades. Produced by herself alongside Janosch Roth, Anna Paulin, and Viktor Becker of Lautstumm Studios in Germany, 'PIVOTAL' boasts a diverse range of musical influences reflecting the singer-songwriter's multifaceted artistry and unwavering commitment to stylistic expression. Marking a distinctive milestone in her discography, the album promises to be her most commercial offering to date.
From the irresistible 'Roll With Me' to the contemporary ballad 'Dry Spell', 'PIVOTAL' is set to demonstrate Marsa's evident versatility as a lyricist and songwriter. Exploring the effects of desire, loneliness and relationship complexities, a gripping narrative is woven into each captivating soundscape. The album portrays Marsa at her most vulnerable, revealing an array of emotions and meaning that interplay with her illusive vocal performances throughout.
'PIVOTAL' is driven by sublime production, distinguishing Marsa as a musician who is truly one of a kind. Intertwining angelic atmospheres with memorable moments of dance-pop, the artist explores a combination of shimmering synths, cascading arpeggios, haunting stacks of harmonies and hypnotic rhythms. The addition of sultry guitars introduces a rock element to the album, which is elevated by a stellar collaboration on several tracks with British guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Paul A. Harvey. The bulk of the vocal performances were expertly engineered by Brad Marrapodi, BMG US VP, Creative Production, Production Music (with a few vocal sessions handled by Marsa herself) the upcoming collection of songs is set to propel Marsa's career to impressive new heights.
The self-taught keyboardist, singer-songwriter, and producer, renowned for her innovative blend of alt-indie pop, has been mixing music genres since first moving to New York City in the 1970s. As a composer who steps out from the restrictions of boundaries and labels, Marsa decided to start her label, KeyMedia Group. She released her debut solo album 'Self', which garnered strong reviews in several indie press outlets. In 2011, Marsa began writing her second album, 'Live Forever', with little promotion behind it. It garnered a New Mexico Music Award for Best Production (co-producer Andy Gabrys) and Songwriting for the song 'Steady'. In 2022, Marsa started directing and producing music videos for her songs
Denise Marsa's musical journey is one defined by individualism and fearlessness. In addition to her musical endeavors, Marsa has established herself as an accomplished playwright, (The Pass Musical) and advocate for mental health awareness. Infusing her music with soaring levels of authenticity, her lyricism is embedded with new layers of depth and social consciousness.
'PIVOTAL' is destined to captivate listeners with its compelling storytelling, infectious melodies, and thought-provoking themes, solidifying Denise Marsa's place as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music today. An album that is poised to be a testament to the art of songwriting and the collaborative nature of music, Marsa's next offering escapes definition, navigating romance, self-discovery and personal triumph.
Watch the Rainbow music video: https://bit.ly/
Vist Denise's website: DENISE MARSA (denisemarsamusic.com)
