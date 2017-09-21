 
Industry News





Student Housing Community Serving Students at University of West Georgia Joins Asset Campus Family

 
 
West Woods Apartments in Carrollton, Ga.
West Woods Apartments in Carrollton, Ga.
HOUSTON - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The West Woods (http://livewestwoods.com) student housing community in Carrollton, Ga., has a new management team as Asset Campus Housing assumes management of the 568-bed property.

The community offers one-, two- and four-bedroom units. It features a resort-style pool, gaming rooms and outdoor courtyard. Residents of the pet friendly property enjoy an amphitheater with fire pit, digitally controlled gated entry, nature preserve with multiple green areas and a pond, coffee bar, fitness center, hammock garden, walking trails and cyber lounge.

* * *

About Asset Campus Housing
Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than wcj 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampus.com to learn more.

