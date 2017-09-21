Dot Com Infoway to Host Webinar on Influence of Mobile Apps in the Growth of IoT

DCI, to organize a webinar on Influence of Mobile Apps in the Growth of IoT

-- Dot Com Infoway (DCI), a leading mobile app development company, is organizing a webinar, "", on 12October 2017 between 7 PM to 7.30 PM IST.With the number of mobile users expected to cross the 5 billion mark by the year 2019 and over 50 billion connected devices in the future, there is no denying that mobile apps will play a great role in shaping futuristic technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things) and AR (Augmented Reality).It is a known fact that mobile apps have pervaded every facet of our lives – from shopping to buying a house to applying for a loan – everything is available on a click. However, these upgrades are now a common part of our lives. The future of mobile technology lies in building mobile apps for IoT devices, considering the applications of IoT in every sector. In fact, many hotels today have invested in apps that you can download on your phone to access your hotel room, dispensing the need of mechanical keys or reception staff. Soon, you could also be managing your home or garage access remotely, apart from the electronic devices at your home or workplace.In this changing landscape, it becomes pertinent for business owners and app developers to understand the effect of mobile applications on the development of IoT and how to leverage this trend to grow their business and make human life simpler.DCI, a global, award winning mobile app development and marketing firm has years of experience in mobile technology and app development that it has been leveraging to develop and market winning apps for hundreds of clients over the years. The company has contributed several insightful infographics, white papers, e-books and webinars addressing the unique issues faced wcj by app developers and app owners. The insightful webinar focuses on the meaning and applications of IoT, guidance for designing mobile apps for IoT devices and mobile app integration.According to Mr. C. R. Venkatesh, CEO & Managing Director of Dot Com Infoway, "To help the participants understand the technology better, the webinar will cover the following topics:• What is IoT?• The future of Internet of Things (IoT)• IoT applications spanning across industries & challenges• Role of Mobile Apps in revolutionizing the world of IoT(I) How have mobile apps influenced IoT(II) Building mobile apps for IoT devices - sensor driven IoT(III) mobile app integrationPresented by Chella Shankara Narayanan JVice President (VP) – Sales & Operations, Dot Com Infoway, the webinar will give business owners key insights into how mobile app development and the future of IoT are related. Mr. Shankara is a seasoned business leader with more than a decade of experience in web and mobile technologies. Participants will gain immensely from his rich experience and insights on future technologies and the evolution of mobile apps.For free registration check outDot Com Infoway, a CMMI Level 3 multinational information technology company, is a pioneer in delivering software development, mobile application and internet marketing solutions and technologies to business.With offices in India and United States , DCI is positioned to become a leader in delivering advanced IT services for your business. DCI provides enterprise solutions that include software solutions, web solutions, mobile application solutions, Internet marketing and a whole gamut of IT solutions and products to clients.Leveraging the innate offshore value advantage of our development centres in India, we provide customized, scalable and cost effective solutions to businesses. With well-structured development methodologies, Global Delivery Model and rigid QA systems, we deliver business-critical solutions on-time, within budgets and within desired levels of performance.