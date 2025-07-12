Orange Capital Achieves Real Estate Trifecta Across the Carolinas

Development Arm of Evans Management Group Celebrates Strategic Buy, Build, and Sell Milestones in 2025

By: Orange Capital

End

-- Orange Capital, the real estate development subsidiary of Evans Management Group (EMG), has achieved a strategic trifecta in 2025, advancing three major multi-family residential projects across the Carolinas: commencing land disturbance activities on a new 270 unit apartment development in Fletcher, NC, beginning the lease-up phase of its signature community in Summerville, SC, and profitably exiting a high-performing property in Spartanburg, SC. Key collaborators include CF Evans Construction as the general contractor, as well as other critical partners including PDI Architecture, Dangerfield Engineering & Surveying, and Seamon Whiteside.Orange Capital's newest development,is taking shape in Fletcher, NC, just south of Asheville with easy access to I-26. Construction began in May on the 270-unit community, which embraces a mountain-lodge aesthetic highlighted by a dramatic outdoor chimney and patio with sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains—designed to inspire nature-rich, community-focused living. As the second project under the Evado brand, it reflects Orange Capital's continued commitment to lifestyle-driven design.Residents will enjoy a range of thoughtfully curated amenities including open floor-plans with oversized balconies, fully equipped outdoor community kitchen with pizza oven, dedicated car detail area, and professional dog washing station & dog park. Wellness-focused offerings elevate the experience further, including pickleball courts, an oversized fitness center overlooking a resort-style pool, and a dedicated yoga room—each space crafted to support active, balanced living.Located in Summerville, SC, just west of Charleston,serves as the flagship community of Orange Capital's "Evado" brand—named after the Latin word meaning escape and 'Nova Pax' for new peace.is designed to be a retreat for residents to escape the everyday and find serenity in their new home. This 309-unit multifamily development debuted in spring 2025 and is already 33% pre-leased.Amenities forinclude a sky lounge, saltwater pool with private cabanas, date night room, dog park and pet spa, and coworking space. Wellness-focused features include an athletic club, CrossFit gym, yoga studio, pickleball court, sauna, massage room and red light therapy. Blending a refined coastal aesthetic with the relaxed charm of the Lowcountry, this community delivers a lifestyle rooted in balance, beauty, and community.Sold in May 2025,is a 297-unit community known for its high-end amenities and thoughtful design.boasts a resort-style saltwater pool with sundeck, 24/7 fitness center with WellBeats and Echelon Mirror, private yoga and spin studios, coworking and conference spaces, an on-site pet spa, and a community lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Additional perks include bike storage and repair stations, a community kitchen and coffee bar, outdoor grilling and dining areas, fire pits, EV charging stations, and direct access to the Drayton Mills Trail for walkability and recreation."These three milestones—site acquisition, community launch, and a significant asset sale—reflect the strength, discipline, and agility of our development strategy," said McFaddin Blanding, president of Orange Capital. "We're proud to be building long-term value and meaningful impact across the Carolinas, one community at a time."The residential real estate market across the Carolinas continues to benefit from strong long-term fundamentals, including sustained in-migration, business expansion, and demand for high-quality living environments. Orange Capital's ability to launch, lease, and transact reflects its strong positioning, disciplined execution, and commitment to community-driven development.Orange Capital Advisors, a member of the Evans Management Group (EMG) family of companies, is a strategic real estate development and advisory firm that takes pride in inspiring how people live. Its experience and expertise in developing innovative communities across the Southeast provides insight into understanding the needs of residents and creating exceptional living experiences in high-quality facilities. Orange Capital is committed to earning the trust of its residents, partners, and investors. Learn more at https://orangecapitaladvisors.com/Evans Management Group (EMG) is the investment and management office for the Evans family, with a legacy dating back to 1947 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. EMG oversees a vertically integrated portfolio of real estate-focused businesses, including CF Evans Construction, Orange Capital, Palmetto Sitework Services, Santee Building Solutions, TEC Equipment Rental, Phero Trucking, and Speco Contracting. Together, these companies deliver full-spectrum capabilities in the construction and development space — from development and design, to management, sitework and logistics. Guided by a leadership team and board composed of family and independent advisors, EMG drives long-term value and performance across its holdings while creating lasting impact for partners, clients, and communities. Learn more at www.evansmanagementgroup.com.