Global Red Rice Market Outlook 2017-2022 Sylvan Bio, Hangzhou Twin-Horse, Jiacheng Biotechnology

Red Yeast Rice Market is a bright reddish purple fermented rice, which acquires its colour from being cultivated with the mold Monascus purpureus. The report covers forecast and analysis for the Red Yeast Rice Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both volumes and revenue. The study includes drivers and restraints for the red yeast rice market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the red yeast rice market on a global level.The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global red yeast rice market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.The study provides a decisive view on the red yeast rice market by segmenting the market based on applications. All the application segments have been analysed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2017 to 2022.• Health Products• Food Additive• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• China• Jiacheng Biotechnology• Shandong Zhonghui• Jiangr Bio-Technology• Gutian Diyuan• Fuzhou LLX• Hangzhou Twin-Horse• Nanping Senfa• BNP• Hubei Zixin• Sylvan Bio• Zhejiang Sanhe• Hangzhou Boda• Ningbo HEP• Gee Lawson• 3W Botanical• What will the market size be in 2022?• What are the key factors driving the global wcj red yeast rice market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key players in the red yeast rice market?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?• Research Methodology• Geographic Scope• Years Considered• Product Overview• Applications of Red Yeast Rice• Health Products• Food Additive• Manufacturing Process• Raw Materials• Cost Analysis• Global Red Yeast Rice Market, by Volume 2012-2017• Overview• Global Red Yeast Rice Market, by Volume, by Company• Top 5 Companies by Volume Share• Global Red Yeast Rice Market, by Revenue 2012-2017• Overview• Global Red Yeast Rice Market, by Revenue, by Company• Top 5 Companies by Revenue Share