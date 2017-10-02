News By Tag
Seminar at Clarence Library: Senior Prevention / Tips to Save Your Money and Lifestyle
Learn How to Protect your Retirement Money, Family and Lifestyle
October 2, 2017
Time: 10:30 am to 11:15 am
Location: Clarence Library
3 Town Pl, Clarence, NY 14031
Speakers:
Les Robinson, Long Term Care Planner
Andrew Meier, Elder Care Attorney
Denise M. Garry Jackson, Rite Aid Wellness Ambassador
Christin Culligan United Healthcare Community Plans
Learn the following:
· How to protect your Retirement money from a nursing wcj home or Medicaid event
· Understanding Senior Services
· Mishap Prevention tips to protect your lifestyle
· Important legal tips to protect your money
· Reviewing Health Insurance updates for 2018
· Learn how to develop a long term care plan to protect your money
Advance registration encouraged
Call our office at 716-638-7026
Free & open to the public
This is an educational conference
No product or services will be sold
Contact
Les Robinson CLTC
***@lesltc.com
