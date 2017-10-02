 
Seminar at Clarence Library: Senior Prevention / Tips to Save Your Money and Lifestyle

Learn How to Protect your Retirement Money, Family and Lifestyle
 
 
Les Robinson Long Term Care Planner
CLARENCE, N.Y. - Sept. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Seminar: Senior Prevention / Tips to Save Your Money

Learn How to Protect your Retirement Money and Lifestyle

October 2, 2017

Time:   10:30 am to 11:15 am

Location:   Clarence Library

3 Town Pl, Clarence, NY 14031

Speakers:

Les Robinson, Long Term Care Planner

Andrew Meier, Elder Care Attorney

Denise M. Garry Jackson, Rite Aid Wellness Ambassador

Christin Culligan United Healthcare Community Plans

Learn the following:

·         How to protect your Retirement money  from a nursing wcj home or Medicaid event

·         Understanding Senior Services

·         Mishap Prevention tips to protect your lifestyle

·         Important legal tips to protect your money

·         Reviewing Health Insurance updates for 2018

·         Learn how to develop a long term care plan to protect your money

Advance registration encouraged

Call our office at 716-638-7026

Free & open to the public

This is an educational conference

No product or services will be sold

Les Robinson CLTC
***@lesltc.com
Source:LESLTC
Email:***@lesltc.com Email Verified
Disclaimer
Click to Share