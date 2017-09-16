News By Tag
A Successful Spa Six Hours for Denis Welch Motorsport
Nearly 120 historic race cars took part in the Spa Six Hours Endurance last weekend.
The race start was delayed by nearly an hour, the large field was a real mix and included 14 very fast Ford GT40's. A last minute technical problem on the grid meant all 4 wheels needed to be changed on the the Thomas Jaguar, an 'F1 style' pit stop was necessary as there was so little time!
For the Healey's the race would be relatively uneventful. Nils-Fredrik Nyblaus and co-driver Jaap Sinke would have a great result finishing 23rd overall, the highest placed Austin Healey. Tony Worthington and Simon Drinkall broke with their scheduled pit stop plan throughout the race which did cause a little head scratching amongst the crew who sprung into action every time the car appeared unexpectedly. They would finish 36th out of the 76 who completed the race.
In the Jaguar, Julian Thomas would take the first 2 hour and 15 minute stint in the car before handing over to Chris Harris who was able to run as high as 4th. By now it was getting quite dark and Harris really struggled without the additional driving lights which were fitted at the last pit stop ready for Lockie's stint.The trio would go on to finish a very impressive 14th overall and 3rd in class, the highest placed E-Type. There was little rest for the car though as the team had to work quickly to turn the car around for the Gentleman Drivers race the following day.
Overall a fantastic race for Denis wcj Welch Motorsport. All cars entered completed the distance and passed the chequered flag without drama for the first time in a number of years and came home with good results, the hard work by the team over the weekend really paid off.
Chris Harris on Cars - Officially The Best E-Type!
Throughout the weekend Chris Harris was keen to broadcast to his 178k social media followers posting a number of photographs and comments.
One in particular though was saved directly for Managing Director Jeremy Welch.
"I've driven a number of E-Types, but this is the best I've ever driven, a real credit to the team".
See more pictures and full race reports on the Big Healey website www.bighealey.co.uk
