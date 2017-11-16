News By Tag
Historic Austin Healey Features at The Royal Automobile Club
World famous members-only club in central London hosts the world's most famous racing Austin Healey 3000
DD 300 has a rich motorsport heritage having been a BMC-works Sebring and Le Mans car in 1960, as well as decades of racing by John Chatham. Karsten and Christiaen have continued to race the car, including at Silverstone, Spa and Zandvoort this year.
Delivering the Healey to the club meant a very early start, the car needed to be on Pall Mall at 5am to avoid congestion on one of London's busiest streets and to ready the display before members arrived. The car will be on display to members until 30th November.
Further pictures are available on the Denis Welch Motorsport website at www.bighealey.co.uk
