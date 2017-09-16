News By Tag
Algoworks Wins 2017 WebAward For Outstanding Achievement In Web Development
Algoworks has been awarded the 2017 WebAward For Outstanding Achievement In Web Development by Web Marketing Association, in the category "Best Information Services Website".
The achievement by Algoworks is not just a source of joy, but also a source of lesson believes Mr. Nauman Ahmad, Marketing Head at Algoworks, who said, "This is overwhelming. When we began to write the story for our website, we started right from the scratch and the route we decided to opt seemed not any conventional. Eventually the journey to completion has been incredible, thanks to the unparalleled commitment of the creative bunch on one hand and our research specialists in the team on the other hand. Getting recognized by none other than WebAward is indeed an accomplishment and we would like to learn more from what the judges have as feedback besides the praise they have honored us with". Mr Ahmad himself comes from a technology background and is associated with the sales and marketing department at Algoworks for more than six years.
The WebAward Competition is the leading and renowned award recognition program held for web developers. Apart from this award, the WMA also hosts the MobileWebAwards competition that honors mobile websites, mobile apps, and responsive websites. The Internet Advertising Competition is also organized by the WMA as an opportunity to feature the best online advertising in the form of online ad, mobile, video, newsletter, social media, email and much more.
The company's co-founder and Director showered his praise for the dedication of its employees, "A lot of creative thinking was gone into the making of our website as we wanted it to stand out, and it did. We are really glad and feel honored to receive such a prestigious award. Bagging the 2017 WebAward in the category "Best Information Services Website" has added a feather to our cap. I believe everyone at Algoworks is really proud of the commitment for perfection each and everyone involved has exhibited in the Marketing team."
About Algoworks: Algoworks operates chiefly in the United States from their California Office besides having a good hold on the European and Asian markets. Headquartered in India, the decade old B2B IT service firm has expertise in key areas of Mobility, Salesforce, Business Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and ECM including Software Product Engineering. For more information visit http://www.algoworks.com
