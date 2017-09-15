News By Tag
Lisa Goes to the Merchantville Station Book Fair
This toy exists and is a children's books series main character. Her name is Lisa and is eager to meet young kids aged 4 to 8 at the Merchantville Station Book Fair in New Jersey on Saturday, September 23. Lisa is the main character of the "Lisa Goes To" children's' book series written by Patrick Adams. The series includes three books (with the fourth one on its way) that take the little readers on a journey around the world, to France, England, and Australia. Holly is a little girl who loves adventures and has a big imagination. Jonathan, the younger brother, always seem to have something up his sleeve. Daniel, the older brother, loves to see famous places and plans all their adventures. Lisa, Holly's magical stuffed animal, keeps her entertained and looks after her when they go on adventures.
The book series is the result of Patrick Adam's love for his children, and also for travel:
"The children's books are written about and for my kids, incorporating my deep love of travel into the mix. I have always been frustrated that I've never been able to parlay my Travel and Tourism Degree into an actual career in travel. Writing these books has given me some fulfillment on that front, " says the author.
Patrick Adams will bring to life Lisa and the other characters in the series through a book reading that starts September 23, at 4 pm, at the Merchantville Station Book Fair. He will also read from his other children's book series, "The World of Rhythm." wcj Children aged 1 to 4 will surely love Rhythm, a talented little girl who has the ability to play musical instruments from around the world and will also introduce you to many of her Fantastic Friends.
All the books in the two series will be on sale at the Merchantville Station Book Fair. They are also available on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/
watch (https://www.youtube.com/
About Patrick Adams:
Patrick Adams was born to American parents in Beirut, Lebanon. His love of travel likely started on his first flight when he was four days old. He grew up in exotic locations like Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Las Palmas, the Canary Islands in his early formative years. His debut children's travel adventure, Lisa Goes to England, was released in May 2015. The story was inspired by his own children and especially his daughter Holly's vast imagination and love of her stuffed animals. A new series debuted in February 2017, featuring his daughter, Rhythm. Rhythm has been battling a rare form of epilepsy called Infantile Spasms, and her books are dedicated to all children and families dealing with this insidious form of epilepsy.
